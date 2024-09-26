LG 2024 TVs: Elevating Entertainment with OLED, QNED, and More

LG 2024 TVs introduce the brand’s most advanced technology yet, offering exceptional viewing experiences. With brighter displays, an enhanced AI processor, and the latest LG webOS 24, these TVs deliver premium performance and personalisation for every user.

LG’s OLED TVs stand out with their self-emissive pixels, producing stunning detail and superior image quality. The 2024 G4 and M4 models are powered by the latest Alpha 11 AI processor. It intelligently boost graphics and speed, ensuring you feel at the heart of the action. LG 2024 TV range also includes FILMMAKER MODE, which eliminates blur, maintaining the original intent of films. Paired with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, these OLED TVs offer an immersive cinema-like experience right at home.

For superior colour and brightness, LG’s QNED models combine NanoCell technology with Quantum Dot displays. NanoCell purifies light wavelengths for precise colour accuracy, while the Quantum Dot layer boosts brightness and brings out vibrant tones. Available in sizes up to 98 inches, QNED TVs are perfect for sports fans, thanks to their vivid colours and smooth motion technology.

LG’s new webOS 24 enhances the user experience with personalised content recommendations based on viewing history. The intuitive interface makes browsing for favourite shows and apps seamless and convenient. Additionally, LG’s webOS Reprogram allows owners of 2022 models to access the latest webOS features for up to five years through software updates.

For those seeking flexibility, LG introduces the StanbyME, a 27-inch battery-powered portable touch screen. Attached to an easy-to-use stand, it lets users enjoy their favourite content anywhere at home.

From OLED’s perfect blacks to the rich colours of QNED, LG 2024 TVs bring your entertainment to life, wherever and however you like to watch.