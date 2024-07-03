Katy Perry Joins Denon to Redefine Your Music

Denon, a leader in personal and audio technology, has announced an exciting global partnership with pop star Katy Perry. This collaboration celebrates the launch of Denon’s “Your Music Tuned Your Way” campaign. This marks a new chapter for both the respected audio brand and the famous music artist.

Denon’s latest product, the PerL True Wireless earbuds, features Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology (AAT). This technology promises an unmatched auditory experience, adjusting to individual hearing profiles. By creating a custom hearing profile based on the user’s full hearing response, the PerL earbuds deliver sound with exceptional depth, detail, and clarity.

Katy Perry on Denon

Katy Perry expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership. “Music has always been a huge part of my life. It’s not just about listening; it’s about feeling every note and experiencing the music. In such a way that resonates with who I am – immersed in every detail. And Denon PerLs deliver that. The sound made just for me,” she said. Katy believes this partnership will enhance her fans’ connection to her new music. With the Denon PerL earbuds, fans can expect an enriched listening experience that will make every beat of their favourite songs come alive. Including Katy Perry’s new single “Woman’s World,”

Katy Perry, known for her bold individuality and innovative music, is a perfect match for Denon’s commitment to personalised, high-quality audio experiences. The partnership begins with a dynamic 60-second commercial and an integrated global campaign. This campaign merges cutting-edge technology with Perry’s vibrant musical talent. Set to air globally on July 2, the commercial features her upcoming song “Woman’s World” and offers teasers for her forthcoming album, adding a fun, interactive element for viewers.

Blair Tripodi, Chief Operating Officer of Masimo’s consumer brands, highlighted the synergy between Denon and Katy Perry. “Our latest campaign is a dynamic fusion of Denon’s dedication to sound innovation and Katy’s modern musical artistry. This partnership unites the personalisation capabilities of Denon PerL with Katy’s spirit of individualism and self-expression, which is visually represented using Denon’s iconic hearing profile aura,” he said.

Your Music Tuned Your Way Campaign

The campaign’s creative elements will appear in digital and print ads, social media and influencer integrations, out-of-home advertising, connected TV, and retail marketing. This media mix will reach major markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The partnership between Denon and Katy Perry heralds a new era of marketing collaboration, with more exciting projects on the horizon. Fans can expect innovative experiences and content that push the boundaries of audio technology and musical expression.

Discover the power of truly personalised listening with Denon and Katy Perry. The Denon PerL and PerL Pro are available at selected retailers for $349 and $549, respectively.

Denon PerL Pro Earbuds