Denon PerL Pro Earbuds

The Denon PerL Pro earbuds are stylish, and feature personalised sound, lossless and spatial audio compatibility, and exceptional audio quality.

One sound doesn’t fit all. The Denon PerL Pro earbuds (Website) combine Denon’s audio expertise with a unique audio technology that adapts to how YOU hear.

These earbuds are one of a kind. They automatically measure your hearing and create a tailored profile. It ensures your music is perfectly tuned to YOU.

This provides stunning immersion and a wide soundstage that puts you right in the music.

Denon’s adaptive noise cancelling can tune out your surroundings or use Social Mode so you can stay aware.

The IPX4 rating means the headphones can withstand a workout or get caught in the rain without worries.

Plus, like the personalised listening, the intuitive touch interface is fully customisable and puts you in control every time.

Staying charged is easy. They have over 8 hours of playback and a total of 32 with the Wireless or USB-C charging smart carry case.

Why buy? If you are a music fan and sound is important to you. It offers personalised sound, sleek design and amazing functionality.

Denon supports CyberShack, and this is for reader interest.

