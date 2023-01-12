KardiaMobile 6L can help identify and manage heart problems

KardiaMobile 6L is a mobile app for Android and iOS and a medical-grade sensor with Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approval. It detects up to six of the most common heart arrhythmias. In short, you can perform a recognised ECG anywhere and at any time.

My local GP showed this to me both as a tech head and someone who has experienced heart issues. He was waxing lyrical about the convenience of the App and the small Bluetooth sensor pad that you only had to press your left and right index finger on to produce a report you can share with your GP and cardiologist.

Impressed

My initial reaction was impressed. But being a tech writer I asked whether it had TGA approval, as so many ECG devices did not. As it turns out, it does (Extract of approval)

KardiaMobile 6L (Triangle) records, stores, and transfers one- and two-channel electrocardiogram (ECG) rhythms. In single-channel mode, KardiaMobile 6L can record Lead I. In two-channel mode, KardiaMobile 6L can record Lead I and Lead II simultaneously and derive Lead III, and unipolar limb leads aVR, aVF and aVL.

KardiaMobile 6L also displays ECG rhythms and ECG analysis, including detecting the presence of normal sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and others. KardiaMobile 6L is for use by healthcare professionals, patients with known or suspected heart conditions and health-conscious individuals

What it does

AliveCor makes it in California, so there are no issues about Privacy and data being sold. The Manual shows how easy it is to perform a one-lead and six-lead ECG. KardiaCare subscribers can detect

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Sinus Rhythm with PVCs

Sinus Rhythm with SVE

Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS

The price is A$299 from Alive Technologies. KardiaCare costs A$12.99 a month.

“You can’t see your cardiologist every day, but you can see your KardiaMobile every day.”

CyberShack consumer advice

