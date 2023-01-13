DeLonghi MultiGrill 1100 (CGH1112DP) with ThermoProbe, timer and App (De’Longhi cooking review)

The DeLonghi MultiGrill 1100 (CGH1112DP) is primarily a benchtop contact grill with benefits. Independent temperature adjustable plates, BBQ flat, and oven modes make this a very flexible device. In fact, if you don’t have a good contact grill (and we are not talking a Kmart special sandwich press) and use it almost every day, you are missing one of the best kitchen tools.

Let’s segue. For at least the past 25 years, I have owned a Breville Grill, graduating several years ago to its Smart Grill Pro with a temperature probe ($549 on special at $479). I cook steak, chicken breasts, pork cutlets, lamb cutlets, Asparagus (yum), sandwiches, wraps, open-grill toasties, quesadillas, and pizza. It is so indispensable that it is my standard wedding gift, and the kidults each have one too.

The DeLonghi MultiGrill 1100 (CGH1112DP) takes a very similar route in terms of concept, fat removal, sear setting and even design – they are almost interchangeable. But both have different strengths and, in my opinion, no weaknesses – I would be happy with either.

We review cooking appliances that have a modicum of technology and an App. This qualifies.

Australian review: DeLonghi MultiGrill 1100 (CGH1112DP)

Note: De’Longhi is the correct spelling, but search engines hate the apostrophe.

Website Range page and Manual Price $429 but shop around – seen for $364 plus delivery From De’Longhi online, Harvey Norman, Myer, David Jones, JB Hi-Fi, Good Guys, Bing Lee, Appliance Central Warranty 2-year ACL, 30-day free return Country of origin China Company De’Longhi is an Italian brand est. 1902 makes a huge range of coffee makers, kitchen appliances, air treatment, heaters and more. Its aim is that Every De’Longhi product comes with ‘something special.’ More Cybershack coffee news and reviews

We use Fail (below expectations), Passable (meets low expectations), Pass (meets expectations), Pass+ (near Exceed but not class-leading) and Exceed (surpasses expectations or is the class leader) against many of the items below. You can click on most images for an enlargement.

BBQ mode flat Contact grill Oven mode

First Impression – Pass+

It is similar to the Breville Smart Grill Pro – slightly lighter (1.1kg) and smaller plates (37 x 23cm) but with the same design features. It has a nice stainless-steel finish, a heat-resistant handle, removable plates, a fat drip tray, and a temperature probe. The cooking plates include a flat and ribbed grill (more later).

It close grills (contact), open grills (bottom plate only), BBQ (both plates laid flat), and has oven mode, which really is just setting the top plate above the food.

The ThermoProbe is a standard probe with a magnetic storage case that can stick to the side of the grill.

It is light enough to lift and store, although the Breville will store upright.

Front panel controls – Pass+

Unlike the Breville, it has individually adjustable plate temperatures. At first, I thought this was an inconvenience, but as we used it more, it made sense. Most meat cooking is done at 240° for each plate, but with the BBQ and oven modes being able to adjust the plates for different foods is excellent.

The readout shows plate temperatures (and ready lights), probe temperature and countdown timer. It also has pre-sets for searing (265° and you can sear one or both sides), sandwiches, hamburgers and keep warm.

Fast heating is courtesy of the embedded 2200W plate elements.

Spare Parts – Pass+

While it has both flat and ribbed grill plates, you may want to buy a $79.95 spare set.

Flat plates are best for sandwiches, eggs, bacon, buttered/toasted bread and things you want to grill in their fat. So, two flat plates make a lot of sense.

The ribbed grill (usually the bottom plate) places char lines on the steak. The ribs allow fat to drain away quickly and for steam to escape. Dual ribbed plates are excellent for steak and chargrilled vegetables.

As we found with the Breville, after a few years of use, the non-stick surface begins to wear, so having a spare set makes sense.

Cleaning – Pass+

Caveat: never use metal utensils, tongs, etc., when cooking if you wish to preserve the non-stick coating.

The plates are dishwasher safe, but the non-stick coating can be affected over time by overly alkaline dishwasher powders.

There is no substitute for letting the plates cool a little (30 minutes) and washing them with a non-scratch plastic scourer and dishwashing liquid. Make sure the liquid has good grease-cutting power – read Choice’s 2022 dishwashing liquid review.

We also just use a paper towel to wipe the plates when not cooking steaks etc.

We have learned from experience that over time the exterior will build up grease and grime, and we regularly thoroughly clean the outside as a supplement to a quick wipe over.

How does it cook? – Exceed

Contact cooking reduces steak (anything really) cooking time by half over pan cooking. So, where you may pan cook a steak for 3-5 minutes per side, it is a total of 3-4 minutes. I like to turn the steak halfway to get ribbed grill marks on both sides.

Pan cooking usually needs some oil or butter (yum), whereas this can use salt or a light Canola spray. It is because the juices are locked in with contact cooking.

Searing increases the plate temperature to 265° for one minute, then drops back to 240°. Note that Sear can only be used once every 30 minutes (presumably to protect the plates).

We found that manual recommended cooking times are maximum – so pay attention.

You cannot use this for cooking in marinades or sauces – it does not have a lip like a pan.

ThermoProbe Cooking

Where the Breville Smart Grill has different settings for meats and levels of doneness, the ThermoProbe is invaluable IF YOU KNOW WHAT TEMPERATURE YOU WANT TO USE. The manual has a table.

Recommended Temperatures (based on an average thickness of 30mm)

BEEF

Fillet/ steak (rare/medium/well done) 52/58/65°

Ribs 93°

Hamburger 72°

LAMB

Cutlet (rare/medium/well done) 55/65/75

PORK

Fillet (medium/well) 65/75°

Chop 72°

Sausages 80°

Ribs 88°

CHICKEN AND TURKEY

Breast (you must fully cook chicken) 75°

Wings 80°

FISH

whole 63°

Because cook times are so short, the ThermoProbe is very useful. When I think it is ready, I use a very sharp knife to cut into the thickest part to see if there is any ‘pink’ inside.

Remember that all meats continue to cook while resting on the dinner plate; you may want to experiment a few degrees to get the proper served doneness.

The App – Passable

I got excited when told there was a DeLonghi Multi-grill app for Android and iOS. That usually means the Multi-Grill has Wi-Fi and can be controlled via the App. No such luck.

It is a handy guide to cooking times because you can nominate the cut, thickness, and doneness. It then calculates the cooking time and shows a countdown timer. Recommended only if you have a tablet in the kitchen, and most cooks will instinctively know how long to cook.

Power – As expected but can save money – Pass

It is 2200W, and it uses every one of them on Sear and about 2000 at 240°. Power typically costs about 30 cents per kW/Hr, so this is about 60 cents an hour to run.

Where you save money is pre-heat, and cooking times, so it is no worse than a stove top plate.

CyberShack’s view – DeLonghi MultiGrill 1100 (CGH1112DP) is a perfect kitchen tool

My wife and I discussed the pros and cons of the De’Longhi and the Breville – we have both here.

(L) DeLonghi and (R) Breville circa 2017 so forgive the ‘wear’

Forgetting the App (which may be handy for novice cooks), both are functionally the same. In the end, it came down to a few things.

De’Longhi has independent temperature-adjustable plates (Breville does not, but it depends if this is important to you).

Breville has Smarts that allow you to use the temperature probe and select meat type and done-ness. (De’Longhi needs the manual/App to guide you).

Breville can be stored vertically (De’Longhi cannot, but this only affects smaller kitchens).

Both have spare plates available (and you should buy one).

Rating Explanation

Features: 90 – independent temperature setting leads the way, and Sear is very handy.

Value: 90 – RRP is $50 lower than the Breville (before any retailer discounts).

Performance: 90 – it does steaks, chicken, sausages and more with aplomb. The Sear feature adds value.

Ease of Use: 80 – It is a contact grill with a ThermoProbe. If the App was integrated with the device and probe, it would be a 10/10. As it is, the Breville probe is easier to use.

Design: 90 – Well designed and more modern looking than the Breville.

De'Longhi MultiGrill 1100 (CGH1112DP) with ThermoProbe, timer and App $429 but shop around 8.8 Features 9.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 8.0/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros Independent temperature adjustable plates

Fast heat time and contact grill cuts cooking time in half

ThermoProbe is excellent

Perfect for a small kitchen and replaces hotplates etc. Cons The power cable is a bit short

Can’t be stored vertically

The app does not integrate with the device

Slightly smaller than the Breville – no issue for a couple but may be for a family

No on-bioard smarts for ThermoProbe

Post Horizontal Banner