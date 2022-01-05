JBL CES 2022 – loud, louder and loudest

JBL CES 2022 updates a huge range of existing products – longer battery life, later Bluetooth, increased fidelity and more. Not that the Samsung owned company needs more products. Its range is comprehensive, covering Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, all manner of ear-and-headphones, soundbars and gaming cans.

The JBL CES 2022 announcements reflect a new design style – it is more about street cred than necessarily style.

JBL Boombox 3

Improvements via a new speaker system (racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers and two tweeters and two passive bass reflex ports) offering more bass, clearer dialogue and more power. It also uses Bluetooth 5.3, IP67 and provides power bank capabilities for 24 hours (theoretical) life.

JBL Pulse 5

This glow in the dark LED speaker has been a great seller, and the LED syncing with the music is brighter. BT 5.3, IP67 and 12 hours battery. Sound-wise it has a larger passive radiator (more bass), mid-low frequency woofer and a high tweeter to cover the range.

JBL PartyBox Encore

After making two of the most potent party boxes in 2021, the encore slips in at the entry-level with 100W mono, two stylish mics and IPX4 splash resistance. It has the LED Light sync, and you can stereo pair.

JBL Wind 3 and 3S

We have not seen this here, but it is an IP67 waterproof speaker for bikes. The Wind 3 has FM radio and LED display, and both have BT, MicroSD and AUX-in, hands-free calling, and 5 hours play.

JBL Live Pro 2

Adaptive Noise cancelling and smart ambient pass-through

10 hours play and 30 hours extra in the Qi/USB-C case

Six mics for hands-free and wind reduction

IPX5 sweatproof

Dual connect, Google Fast Pair, JBL App

JBL Live Free 2

As above but no pod stalk and 7 hours play

JBL Reflect Aero

As above with IP68 for sports and 8 hours play

JBL Quantum TWS (pod style)

Designed for gamers with spatial sound

Adaptive Noise cancelling, auto-calibration and ambient aware mode

6 beamforming mics

USB-C or BT 5.2 connection

IPX5

JBL QuantumENGINE PC and JBL Headphone app

JBL Quantum 610, 810 and 910 gamers headphones

The flagship 910 has

Integrated head tracking and DTS Headphone:X

Active Noise-cancelling

Both 2l4HGHz wireless and BT 5.2

Voice beam boom mic with echo and noise reduction

Lightweight and durable for extended gameplay

Game chat auto-dial

JBL QuantumENGINE PC and JBL Headphone app

