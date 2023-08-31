JBL buds guarantee – try, love, or return it

The JBL Buds guarantee is simple – no strings attached. Purchase an eligible JBL buds model between the 7 August 2023 and the 31 January 2024. Try, love, or return it within 30 days – that is a great offer.

Buds are very personal. It can be as simple as fit and comfort. Sometimes the Small, Medium, and Large tips don’t fit your ears. This can also mean you don’t get the level of noise isolation you need.

The JBL sound signature is neutral, not adding or subtracting from the original sound. Sometimes, neutral is not what you crave (you headbanger!), although, with the JBL App, you have excellent EQ and presets to customise the sound signature.

Or you may have decided you need extra features like 6-mics and full True Adaptive Noise Cancelling.

Full details and a comparison table are here to get exactly what you need.

Available from Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and JBL online.

Consumer Advice: The JBL Buds guarantee

The product must be returned within 30 days to where you bought it. Any freight costs are not refundable.

Keep your receipt – you will need it.

Be careful when opening the retail packaging as you must return it in its original condition, including all components, accessories, manuals, cables, charging cases, Earbuds, Fins and tips as provided.

JBL supports CyberShack – this is presented for reader interest.

