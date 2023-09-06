JBL Authentics – retro-inspired speakers and Spinner turntable

JBL Authentics work on the time-honoured maxim – If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We think the new JBL Authentics 200, 300 and 500 ‘look so 70s – cool man’.

In fact, they use some of the 1970 JBL L100 home speakers iconic features like the Quadrex front grille, aluminium frame, and synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure – it was genuine leather back in the day, and everyone is on the cow’s side now😊.

They use 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminium. Available in Black beginning 3 October with good stock availability from mid-November. All have JBL’s classic sound signature.

What do we know about JBL Authentics?

Model 500 300 200 US website Product page Product page Product page Watts 270 100 90 Music Format Dolby Atmos 3.1 2.0 2.0 Speakers 3 x 25mm Al dome Tweeter 3 x 2.75” midrange 6.5” subwoofer 2 x 25mm tweeter 5.25” woofer 2 x 25mm tweeter 5” woofer 6” Passive radiator Frequency range 40Hz to 20kHz 45Hz to 20kHz 50Hz -20kHz Simultaneous Google and Alexa voice assistants Yes Yes Yes JBL One App Yes Yes Yes Chromecast Yes Multi-room playback Yes Yes Yes Automatic self-tuning Yes Yes Yes Bluetooth 5.3 Fast Pair Wi-Fi 6 AX Ethernet USB Yes Yes Yes Battery No Up to 8 hours Consumer replaceable No Quadrex grille and retro design Yes Yes, and carry handle Yes Size 44.7 x 2.4 x 25.5 cm x 7.8kg 3.4 x 19.6 x 18 cm x 4.9kg 26.6 x 17.1 x 16.7 cm 3.1kg Pricing $999.95 $599.95 $499.95

JBL Spinner BT Turntable

The JBL Spinner BT turntable has

Aluminium platter

Adjustable counterweight tonearm with removable headshell

Black MDF wooden plinth with JBL orange or gold accents

A contemporary front panel and a hinged dust cover

Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge and stylus (user upgradeable)

Connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD codec or Stereo RCA cable.

Size is 155mm x 435mm x 368mm x 5.3kg.

A classic 12V/1A DC belt drive motor and optical sensor with adjustable Anti-skate to keep 33⅓ RPM albums or 45 RPM Eps/singles sounding good.

Price and Availability: $699.95 expected later in 2023.

