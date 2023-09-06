JBL Authentics – retro-inspired speakers and Spinner turntable
JBL Authentics work on the time-honoured maxim – If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We think the new JBL Authentics 200, 300 and 500 ‘look so 70s – cool man’.
In fact, they use some of the 1970 JBL L100 home speakers iconic features like the Quadrex front grille, aluminium frame, and synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure – it was genuine leather back in the day, and everyone is on the cow’s side now😊.
They use 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminium. Available in Black beginning 3 October with good stock availability from mid-November. All have JBL’s classic sound signature.
What do we know about JBL Authentics?
|Model
|500
|300
|200
|US website
|Product page
|Product page
|Product page
|Watts
|270
|100
|90
|Music Format
|Dolby Atmos 3.1
|2.0
|2.0
|Speakers
|3 x 25mm Al dome Tweeter 3 x 2.75” midrange 6.5” subwoofer
|2 x 25mm tweeter 5.25” woofer
|2 x 25mm tweeter 5” woofer 6” Passive radiator
|Frequency range
|40Hz to 20kHz
|45Hz to 20kHz
|50Hz -20kHz
|Simultaneous Google and Alexa voice assistants
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|JBL One App
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Chromecast
|Yes
|Multi-room playback
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic self-tuning
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth 5.3 Fast Pair Wi-Fi 6 AX Ethernet USB
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|No
|Up to 8 hours Consumer replaceable
|No
|Quadrex grille and retro design
|Yes
|Yes, and carry handle
|Yes
|Size
|44.7 x 2.4 x 25.5 cm x 7.8kg
|3.4 x 19.6 x 18 cm x 4.9kg
|26.6 x 17.1 x 16.7 cm 3.1kg
|Pricing
|$999.95
|$599.95
|$499.95
JBL Spinner BT Turntable
The JBL Spinner BT turntable has
- Aluminium platter
- Adjustable counterweight tonearm with removable headshell
- Black MDF wooden plinth with JBL orange or gold accents
- A contemporary front panel and a hinged dust cover
- Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge and stylus (user upgradeable)
- Connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD codec or Stereo RCA cable.
- Size is 155mm x 435mm x 368mm x 5.3kg.
- A classic 12V/1A DC belt drive motor and optical sensor with adjustable Anti-skate to keep 33⅓ RPM albums or 45 RPM Eps/singles sounding good.
Price and Availability: $699.95 expected later in 2023.
JBL supports CyberShack. This is presented for reader interest.
CyberShack JBL news and reviews