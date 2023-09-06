JBL Authentics – retro-inspired speakers and Spinner turntable

JBL Authentics work on the time-honoured maxim – If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We think the new JBL Authentics 200, 300 and 500 ‘look so 70s – cool man’.

In fact, they use some of the 1970 JBL L100 home speakers iconic features like the Quadrex front grille, aluminium frame, and synthetic leather-wrapped enclosure – it was genuine leather back in the day, and everyone is on the cow’s side now😊.

They use 100% recycled fabric, 85% recycled plastic and 50% recycled aluminium. Available in Black beginning 3 October with good stock availability from mid-November. All have JBL’s classic sound signature.

What do we know about JBL Authentics?

JBL Authentics
 Model500300200
US websiteProduct pageProduct pageProduct page
Watts27010090
Music FormatDolby Atmos 3.12.02.0
Speakers3 x 25mm Al dome Tweeter 3 x 2.75” midrange 6.5” subwoofer2 x 25mm tweeter 5.25” woofer2 x 25mm tweeter 5” woofer 6” Passive radiator
Frequency range40Hz to 20kHz45Hz to 20kHz50Hz -20kHz
Simultaneous Google and Alexa voice assistantsYesYesYes
JBL One AppYesYesYes
ChromecastYes  
Multi-room playbackYesYesYes
Automatic self-tuningYesYesYes
Bluetooth 5.3 Fast Pair Wi-Fi 6 AX Ethernet USBYesYesYes
BatteryNoUp to 8 hours Consumer replaceableNo
Quadrex grille and retro designYesYes, and carry handleYes
Size44.7 x 2.4 x 25.5 cm x 7.8kg3.4 x 19.6 x 18 cm x 4.9kg26.6 x 17.1 x 16.7 cm 3.1kg
Pricing$999.95$599.95$499.95

JBL Spinner BT Turntable

The JBL Spinner BT turntable has

  • Aluminium platter
  • Adjustable counterweight tonearm with removable headshell
  • Black MDF wooden plinth with JBL orange or gold accents
  • A contemporary front panel and a hinged dust cover
  • Audio Technica AT3600L cartridge and stylus (user upgradeable)
  • Connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD codec or Stereo RCA cable.
  • Size is 155mm x 435mm x 368mm x 5.3kg.
  • A classic 12V/1A DC belt drive motor and optical sensor with adjustable Anti-skate to keep 33⅓ RPM albums or 45 RPM Eps/singles sounding good.

Price and Availability: $699.95 expected later in 2023.

JBL supports CyberShack. This is presented for reader interest.

