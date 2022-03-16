James Dyson Award 2022 entries open to budding inventors

The James Dyson Award 2022, an annual student design competition, is now accepting submissions from young inventors.

An external panel chooses the Australian winners in collaboration with a Dyson engineer. This year, entries in the Australian market will be judged by:

Robbie Hicks and Lachlan Bradford: Co-hosts of Funny Business – a podcast for free thinkers and creators exploring business culture and performance in Australia and abroad

Ryan Tilley: JDA National Winner 2019, JDA Judge in 2020 and founder of Gecko Traxx – a portable and affordable manual wheelchair accessory that enables off-road access

HY William Chan: an urban designer at Cox Architecture who has been innovating in the plastic upcycling field

The National Award winner receives A$9000 and goes on to the global awards to compete for the $55,000 prize.

Get to know what Dyson engineers are looking for in a James Dyson Award submission. Hear from long-standing James Dyson Award judge Peter Gammack, VP of New Product Innovation at Dyson, on the Dyson Newsroom here.

I was lucky enough to take out the National prize back in 2014 but being a part of the judging, this year was like a peak behind the curtain. The LUNA Modular AFO was a very impressive entry, especially the mechanisms behind the design, and the inclusion of past failures in their entry really adds an element of honesty and maturity, which is exactly what you want to see. Alex Goad, Reef Design Lab Founder, 2014 James Dyson Award National Winner and member of the 2021 judging panel

The James Dyson Award 2022 website has all the details. Entries close on 6 June 2022.

Why students should enter the James Dyson awards 2022

For me the importance of the James Dyson Award is to solve a problem intelligently – for young inventors to question things, challenge things. I truly believe young people want to change the world and in that they should be encouraged. The future is their world. The Award gives them the confidence and a platform to pursue their solutions. In fact, 70% of our past international winners are following up and commercialising their inventions. To future entrants, I look forward to reviewing your radical and game-changing ideas. Good luck! Sir James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer at Dyson

