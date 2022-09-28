Intel 13th Gen Core is coming to Windows devices soon

The new Intel 13th Gen Core should appear in Windows PCs and laptops next year. They continue the hybrid construction using a mix of discrete tiles (building blocks) around the Intel Core processor to provide different functionalities from ultra-low power to server-class processors.

For now, we just wanted to give you a brief overview of the range.

Comes in i5, i7, and i9 (lowest to highest power)

Mixes performance (P-cores) with Efficiency (E-cores) for scalable processing and energy use

Have XPU for AI processing power

Separate GPU tile

Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps)

Ethernet 2.5Gbps

Killer Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2

PCIe Gen 5 (and 4) support

USB-C 3.2 Geb 2×2 (20Gbps)

DDR5-5600 (and DDR4) support

Intel Speed Optimiser for Core and memory overclocking (where appropriate)

Requires Intel Z90 support chipset motherboards

Intel 13th Gen Core Series

Desktop S-series with 35/65/125W power requirements

Mobile U, P, H and HX series (from lowest energy use to highest processing power)

The world’s fastest desktop processor (in 2023) will be the Core i9-13900K with 8 x 5.8GHz P-Cores and 16 x Double E-cores using 2MB/4MB cache, respectively. While gamers will love it, Creators will see performance increases from 33-69%

The i7-700K has 16-cores up to 5.4GHz, and the i5-13600K has 14-cores up to 5.1GHz.

We do not have model specs on the laptop processors yet.

Intel Unison brings PC and iOS/Android together

Intel Unison’s initial release will deliver a continuous and seamless connectivity experience between the PC and phone, beginning with iOS and Android. Following a simple pairing process, users will be able to:



File transfer: Users save time when transferring files and photos between a PC and Android or iOS device, as well as extend the power of the PC and enjoy the continuity of taking a photo or video on a phone and seamlessly editing on the PC.

Text message: Users send and receive text messages from PCs to avoid device-switching and enjoy the comfort and ease of a full keyboard and monitor.

Phone calls: With access to a phone’s full contact list, users can make and receive voice calls directly from their PCs.

Phone notifications: Users can receive and manage phone notifications from a PC to stay connected and maintain control.

Intel Unison will launch on select Intel Evo laptops based on 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

