Hubbl Added Sport Offering with Optus Sport Integration

Australia’s new TV technology, Hubbl added Optus Sport to its platform. This move significantly boosts Hubbl’s sports content. Now, customers can access premium sport and entertainment from 17 top global and local apps, all in one place.

With Optus Sport on Hubbl, customers can watch every Premier League match starting 17 August. The platform also offers access to other top competitions. These include the Emirates FA Cup, J-League, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League, K-League, and DFB-Pokal. Hundreds of international matches are also available.

Hubbl’s interface makes sports viewing seamless. Users can easily switch between games, catch up on matches, and explore different teams and players. The platform’s fusion experience enhances how fans enjoy sports.

Dani Simpson, Hubbl’s Executive Director, shared her excitement. “We’re thrilled to welcome Optus Sport to Hubbl. This partnership takes our sports offering to new heights. Customers now have unmatched access to Australian and international sports across our platform,” she said.

Howard Rees, Head of Optus Sport, echoed this enthusiasm. “After successful broadcasts of EURO 2024 and Copa América 2024, we’re ready for the Premier League’s return. Launching Optus Sport on Hubbl gives subscribers even more ways to enjoy the world’s best football,” Rees stated.

Hubbl is available at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and selected Vodafone stores. It’s also online at Hubbl.com.au. With its growing content and easy-to-use interface, Hubbl is set to change how Australians experience sport and entertainment.

Hubbl Simplifies Streaming (AV)