HP CES 2022 – unlocking the power of Hybrid Work

HP CES 2022 says it is making hybrid work, work — through breakthrough experiences that empower you to collaborate and create at your best, wherever you are.

HP CES made so many announcements we won’t cover them all. Basically, these were new consumer, gaming, commercial, advanced computing/solutions, and AMD news. You can access all these at HP CES 2022 microsite.

“Hybrid changed everything. We now have more freedom to be productive and creative from anywhere. Our hardware, software, and solutions innovations deliver the experiences needed to thrive in a hybrid world, providing the power to blend our most productive environments for work and creativity with our most inspired ideas.” Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP

Commercial AMD News

AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series for the HP EliteBook 805 G9 series laptops. These have a 16:10 screen, B&O sound, 5MP webcam, HP Wolf Security for Business, hardware-enforced security.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series for HP EliteBook 645 G9 and HP EliteBook 655 G9 as well as HP ProBook 445 G9, HP ProBook 455 G9, and HP Pro 435 x360 G9

Consumer/corporate (Intel)

Elite Dragonfly G3, 12th Gen Intel Core, 13.5” 3:2 screen aspect, less than 1kg

Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Enterprise, x360, touch, Intel vPro Core, an optional stylus for those working in Google’s cloud and apps.

E24m, E27m, and E34m Conferencing Monitors with a 5MP tiltable privacy webcam, improved lighting sensors, Windows Hello login, noise-cancelling mics, and front-firing speakers.

M24 and M27 Webcam USB-C connect Monitors have a 5MP webcam, front-firing speakers, and noise-cancelling mics. Works with Chromebook certification.

Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 have a thin and light chassis and 16:10 screen.

EliteBook 800 G9 Series has an ultra-slim chassis, a new 16:10 ratio screen, and a larger click pad ratio.

Desktops (Intel) and monitors

ENVY Desktop PC for creatives. Create seamlessly with HP Palette, which includes Duet for HP to use your tablet, phone, or PC as a second display, and HP QuickDrop, to transfer files between devices. Thunderbolt 4, card reader and four monitor support. Windows 11, up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, along with one-touch tool-less expandability for easy upgradeability.

Z2 Mini G9 as 12 th gen IntelCore™ processors, including K-Series, for seamless transitions between multiple applications for design, rendering, and simulation and the ability to power 2D to 3D workflows.

gen IntelCore™ processors, including K-Series, for seamless transitions between multiple applications for design, rendering, and simulation and the ability to power 2D to 3D workflows. The HP Z40c G3 and HP Z34c G3 Curved Displays are for creators and power users who want to replace their dual monitor setup with one large, immersive, and colour accurate display. The HP Z40c has an integrated 4K webcam and Thunderbolt 3.

ZBook Firefly 14 G9 brings professional-level performance, an AI-enhancing webcam, and a colour-accurate HP DreamColor display to a mobile workstation. With next-gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA T550 laptop GPU, and up to 64GB of memory, open large files and run pro apps simultaneously for speedy multitasking and productivity.

ENVY 27- inch All-in-One Desktop PC lets you be at your best when you create, connect and collaborate. A smaller but equally powerful version of the recently announced 34-inch model – this 27-inch 4K version features true-to-life colour, powerful performance, and a detachable magnetic camera.

