How to Avoid Black Friday Scams in Australia

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a shopping frenzy for Australians, with over 46% planning to hunt for deals online this year, up from 38% in 2023. Norton warns that Black Friday scams in Australia are on the rise, making it vital for shoppers to stay alert.

Cyber threats surge as Aussies shop. Norton reports a 53% rise in malvertising attacks and a staggering 227% increase in adware last holiday season. Australians eager for discounts are often swayed by too-good-to-be-true offers. Alarmingly, 1 in 16 shoppers admits to buying from questionable websites or third-party sellers, just to snag a bargain.

Mark Gorrie, Norton APAC Managing Director, urges caution. “Scammers know shoppers rush to grab deals. Black Friday scams in Australia exploit this, so it’s essential to pause and evaluate before sharing personal information or clicking on links.”

Risky online behaviours are also on the rise. According to Norton, 61% of shoppers share personal details like email addresses or phone numbers for discounts. Social media ads are another trap, with 30% of Australians buying holiday deals via platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

To avoid falling victim to scams, Norton advises shoppers to stick to trusted sites, use secure payment options like PayPal, and avoid saving payment information online. Software like Norton 360 Deluxe and Norton Genie can also help protect against cyber threats.

Stay vigilant this Black Friday and keep your data safe while enjoying holiday deals.

