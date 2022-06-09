Hisense Australian 2022 TV range – huge!

The Hisense Australian 2022 TV range, If somewhat late, is probably worth the wait. It comprises OLED, Mini-LED, ULED and LED/LCD with 32-98” screen sizes. There is a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector as well.

The table below shows the various features. Most will be in-store from July, but the OLED will be in August.

Prices (note that the HAU stands for the 2022 Australian TV range – 2021 is the G series)

U80HAU 8K Mini-LED Pro QLED 75” TBA

U9HAU 4K Mini-LED Pro QLED 65/75” $2799/3999

U8HAU 4K Mini-LED Pro QLED 55/65/75” $1999/2499/3499

U7HAU 4K Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlit QLED 55/65/75/85/98” $1499/1899/2499/3999/7999

A7HAU 4K Edge-lit LED/LCD 43/50/55/65/75/85 $899/999/1199/1499/1999/2999

A6HAU 4K Edge-lit LED/LCD 50/58” $799/999

A4HAU 1080p edge-lit LED/LCD 32/40” $449/549

X9HAU 4K OLED 65” $4299

X8HAU 4K OLED 55/65” $2799/3999

120-inch TriChroma Laser TV (120L9G – 2021 model) $7499

Hisense VIDAA OS

Buyers need to be aware that all use the VIDAA TV OS (apart from the U80HAU that uses Android TV). The streaming channel list will help you identify if your favourite channels are available. At this stage, digital versions of free-to-air channels 7, 9, and 10 are not. It also has a mobile App.

Warranty is 3-years with in-home service (limited areas) for larger screen sizes – check with your retailer.

CyberShack’s view – The Hisense Australian 2022 TV range is huge

Hisense is betting each way with four technologies and a vast range of screen sizes. We understand that supply should not be an issue, but it is hard to bargain when electronics are in short supply, as we have seen this year.

Overall, user satisfaction is reasonable, and the three-year warranty (when Samsung and LG offer 12-months on most models) is a real plus. The lack of streaming channels (outside the main ones) can be a deal-breaker.

As you can see from the table, all 4K models offer Dolby Vision (or the later IQ version that reacts to ambient light), and Dolby Atmos have at least one HDMI 2.1 eARC port (except A7HAU). Some have Wi-Fi 6E, which is great for streaming if you have a Wi-Fi 6E router, although you will get fast enough streaming over Wi-Fi 5 AC anyway.

