Hisense 110-inch ULED X TV Delivers Cinematic Perfection

Hisense has launched its most advanced TV yet, the 110-inch ULED X, now available in Australia for $24,999. This flagship model delivers cinematic perfection, combining cutting-edge technology with premium design to elevate home entertainment to a new level.

At the heart of the Hisense 110-inch ULED X (website) is its groundbreaking MiniLED X technology. With an astonishing 40,000 Full Array Local Dimming Zones and up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness, the TV delivers unmatched contrast, vivid colours, and incredible clarity. Hisense’s Dynamic X Display reduces glare by 20%. It also expands viewing angles by 40%, making it perfect for Australia’s bright, open living spaces.

The TV also features advanced colour management, offering 25% richer colours than traditional Quantum Dot technology. Whether it’s sports, movies, or streaming, every detail is sharp, vibrant, and lifelike. Paired with Dolby Vision™ IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, IMAX® Enhanced Certification, and CineStage X 4.2.2 surround sound, the 110UX creates an immersive cinematic experience at home.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate Game Mode Pro, designed for next-gen consoles. With a 144Hz refresh rate, low-latency MEMC technology, and an on-screen Game Bar, it ensures ultra-smooth and responsive gameplay, free of lag or screen tearing.

Navigating content is effortless with the VIDAA U8 operating system. It provides faster, more intuitive access to apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube. The TV even includes a solar-powered remote, recognised with international design awards for its eco-friendly charging capabilities.

Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense ANZ, describes the 110UX as more than a TV: “It’s a masterpiece of design and innovation, offering an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

The Hisense 110-inch ULED X is the ultimate luxury for Australians seeking cinematic perfection in their homes.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au