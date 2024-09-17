Hisense Launches PX3 Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Cinema

Hisense Australia is revolutionising home entertainment with the release of the PX3 Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Cinema. This new model is a must-have for home theatre enthusiasts and gamers alike. It’s part of the ‘Designed for Xbox Limited Series’, offering an unmatched gaming experience on the big screen.

The PX3 delivers vivid, lifelike images with its adjustable projection size, ranging from 80 to 150 inches. Thanks to Hisense’s LPU™ and TriChroma™ triple-laser projection technology, the visuals are crisp, bright, and realistic. The PX3 enhances brightness, contrast, and reduces noise with its Total HDR and real-time Pro AI Algorithms, providing a truly immersive experience for movies, sports, streaming, and gaming. As the first Xbox-certified ultra-short-throw projector, it ensures smooth compatibility, low latency, and stunning visuals for gamers.

Sound quality is equally impressive. The PX3 features 50-watt front-firing Harman Kardon speakers, creating a cinematic audio experience. Dolby Atmos further enhances the sound, immersing you in the action with clear dialogue and dynamic sound effects.

Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense Australia and New Zealand, says, “Australians are embracing the immersive nature of laser home cinemas. The PX3 offers exceptional picture and sound quality, making every viewing experience exciting and memorable. Gamers will love the eye-friendly, true-to-life colours and seamless gaming environment.”

Perfect for Australian Homes

The PX3 comes with a built-in TV tuner, so you can easily access free-to-air live TV channels in Australia. It also runs on the VIDAA smart operating system, providing quick access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+.

Its ultra-short-throw design maximises space, making it perfect for different rooms and setups. The PX3 is also certified for low blue light emission, reducing eye strain. It even includes a solar-powered remote, reducing electronic waste.

With 110% of the BT.2020 colour space, 2,800 ANSI lumens, and Dolby Vision, the PX3 offers excellent brightness and colour performance, even in well-lit rooms.

Pricing and Availability

The Hisense PX3 Laser Home Cinema will be available from late September 2024 at major Australian retailers for $4,499.

