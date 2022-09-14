GoPro Hero11 Black and Hero11 Black Mini – the GoPro with more

The GoPro Hero11 Black is a significant update to the already excellent Hero10 Black. The Mini has most of the GoPro Hero11 Black features in a new micro-format.

The update is both in a hardware sense (10-bit colour, 27MP vs 8-bit, 23MP), but also in major upgrades to the Quick App that now uploads to the GoPro cloud and creates a pretty good highlights video for you.

In our review of GoPro Hero10 Black – goes where no other video cam dares we said, “I must admit that the Go Pro Hero10 has impressed yet scared me because I know I have only scratched the surface of this fantastic video camera, its Quik App, and its extensive range of accessories/mounts can do.” You may benefit from reading the Hero10 review first.

It is super easy to take a massive amount of raw footage, but not everyone has the editing skills, which is what the new Quick App addresses.

This article is more of an overview – a full review will take much longer. PS: The Hero10 Black will save you a few dollars, and you still get the new Quick App (refer to spec comparison at the end).

Quick facts – GoPro Hero11 Black with reference to the GoPro Hero11 Mini

Website GoPro Price GoPro sell the camera with and without a Quick subscription (there are more benefits, and the camera is at a lower cost)

Hero11 Black $799.95 (no sub) or $649.95 (with 1-year sub)

Hero11 Black Creators edition $$1099.95 (no sub) or $929.95 (with sub)

Hero11 Mini $649.95 (no sub) or $499.95 (with sub) Warranty 1-year ACL and limited lifetime on accessories Water-proof 10M Voice Control Most standard commands and modes can be controlled by voice – GoPro Start… Camera 27MP 8:7 ratio or select 4:3, 16:9 Lens Wide, Linear (Horizon lock/levelling), SuperView, HyperView Video 5.3K@50/60, 4K@100/120, 1080p@200/240 and lower resolutions Video features TimeWarp, Tine Lapse, Vehicle Light trails, Star Trails, Light Painting Records to microSD U3 100Mbps card up to 512GB Photo modes Photo, Burst, Night, SuperPhoto, HDR, Standard (JPEG), RAW, Multi-Frame noise reduction. Wide or Linear lens. Photo sizes Grab from 8-15.8MP stills from video, or shoot directly up to 27MP Battery New Enduro model with a 3-hour charge (faster Supercharger available) HyperSmooth 5.0 Off, On, Boost or AutoBoost Power Tools HindSight – records 30-seconds before shutter press

Scheduled Capture – up to 24 hours before

Duration Capture – 15 seconds to 3 hours. ProTune Manual control of advanced settings, including Bit Rate, Colour, ISO Limit, Exposure, and microphone settings.

There will also be a GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition bundle with the Volta+Enduro grip for 4 hours of 4K recording, the Light mode and the Media Mod.

The Hero11 Black Mini is similar but has a built-in battery and no large LCD screen. It is ‘Action’ sized for attachment where smaller size counts.

GoPro Quick App for Android or iOS (desktop may be soon)

It connects to your Wi-Fi home network, 2.4Ghz or 5GHz (preferred) or your smartphone Hot Spot, where data charges may apply. You can also use a USB-C, USB-A or Lighting cable or move the microSD card to the phone or computer.

GoPro can automatically send videos to the GoPro cloud, where the GoPro Quik App will create a fully edited video story with music and effects and send a link back to the phone.

This is now possible because it is a cloud-based app where the GoPro servers do most of the work. With a subscription, it will store all your footage in original resolution. AI allows it to recognise favourite moments when you face the camera and more.

Auto-upload to the cloud now delivers highlight videos automatically

Unlimited cloud backup at source resolution

More Control with Auto HiLights

GoPro Original royalty-free Music

Powerful Editing Tools

Video Speed Tool

GoPro-Exclusive Filters

Premium Themes

Frame Grabbing

Easy Social Sharing

Auto Clear option to automatically clear your SD card after media backup

Coming Soon: Cloud-Hosted Editing and Digital Lens Editing

GoPro Subscription – Crazy not to

Now with automatic highlight videos, unlimited cloud storage and premium editing tools in the Quik App, the GoPro Subscription delivers much more than just discounts.

GoPro Subscribers get:

All the benefits of a Quik subscription—including auto-upload to the cloud + auto highlight videos

Unlimited cloud storage of GoPro photos and videos at original quality

High-quality live streaming from a GoPro to GoPro’s premium streaming platform and private links streaming

Guaranteed damaged camera replacement

Savings of up to three new GoPro cameras a year

Up to 50% off accessories at GoPro.com

Up to 20% off all lifestyle gear at GoPro.com

Comparison chart

