Google Watch 2 – more in a familiar package

The Google Watch 2 maintains the Google Watch design cues but is all-new inside. It works best with Google Pixel phones, Fitbit Premium, and Buds, but it is available to all Android users.

It has a new multi-path heart-rate sensor and Google AI to power advanced health and fitness experiences* like sleep tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and Daily Readiness Scores. A new body-response and skin temperature sensor has Fitbit’s most advanced stress-management features.

Automatic workouts start and stop reminders that can detect seven everyday workouts, including running, outdoor cycling and more. Heart Zone Training will guide you to meet your goals with voice and haptic cues that help you move through your four personalised heart-rate zones. And with Pace Training, those cues will help you stay on or get back to your ideal pace.

New safety features like Fall Detection, Emergency SOS and Safety Check provide a proactive solution for peace of mind and include alerting medical practitioners of some health data.

It has Google apps and services, including Google Assistant, Gmail, Calendar, Maps, Translate and more.

It has a lighter, 100% recycled aluminium chassis and up to 24 hours of battery life, even with the always-on display. Google claims 75-minute charging using a new wired charger cable (no more Qi).

* Some features require a $14.99 Fitbit Premium subscription (6-month trial included).

Google Watch 2

It comes in Polished Silver/Bay, Polished Silver/Porcelain, Matte Black/Obsidian and Champagne Gold/Hazel. There is a wide range of new Metal Slim and Active Sport bands.

Google Pixel Watch 2 starts at $549 (Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi) and is available for presale from 5 October at the Google Store, JB HI-FI, Officeworks, and Harvey Norman. The 4G LTE costs $100 more from the Google Store, Telstra, JB HI-FI, and Optus.

Tech specs

Website

Qualcomm W5 Gen 1 4nm SoC 4 x Arm Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.7GHz

Sensors Compass, Altimeter, Blood oxygen sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensor, Optical heart rate sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Ambient light sensor. Possibly UWB.

Side haptic crown and buttons.

2/32GB eMMC

Wi-Fi 5 N 2.4GHz, BT 5.3, NFC (Google Pay)

Google Wear OS 4

Aluminium body

Speaker and Mic (Google Assistant built-in)

Same watch band system

Gorilla Glass 5

1.2” 384 x 384 (round) AMOLED

306mAh battery and 75-minute cabled charge

IP68 50m/5AATM water resistant

Some health monitoring features like ECG may require TGA certification.

