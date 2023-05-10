Google Pixel Tablet 2023 and charging dock – Android tablets done right

The Google Pixel Tablet 2023 has been a long time coming as Google waited for the stars to align – Android 13 (multi-tasking), AI prowess via the Google Tensor G2 SoC and the included dock that makes it more than any other tablet.

Google wanted to purpose design a tablet for use in the home – otherwise, there are plenty of tablets from Samsung, OPPO, Lenovo et al. The secret sauce is the docking/charging/bass speaker base that makes this great for the kitchen, consuming audio and video media and, importantly, as a Google Home Hub.

Here is what we know about the Google Tablet 2023

Screen: 11”, 2560 x 1080, 274ppi, 16:10, IPS LCD.

Pen: not provided. Supports any USI 2.0 (Universal Stylus Initiative) standard Pen

Processor: Google Tensor G2/Mali-G78 MP20

RAM: 6GB LPDDR5

Storage: 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1

Camera Rear: 8MP

Camera Front: 8MP

Sound: four-speaker stereo

Mics: three far-field

Battery: Size unknown. Claim 12 hours of video stream, Charge via USB-C PD 3.0 or the magnetic Pogo pin dock.

Android: 13 with three OS upgrades and five years of security patches

Security: Fingerprint sensor on the power button

Colours: Porcelain or Hazel with matching dock

Price: $899 includes dock

Options: Additional dock $189, Tablet case with kickstand $139. There are no Google-brand keyboard/trackpad or stylus.

Built for home but fine to use anywhere

The tablet has an aluminium frame/chassis and a nano-ceramic finish. It is tough (no IP rating provided).

The dock has a magnetic plate that allows charging and use as a content consumption device and a Google Home Hub. It adds up to 4x times more bass than the tablet can provide when docked. It is not, however, a standalone Google Home speaker.

The Dock also provides

Google Photos access for a frame

A new Android-based Google Home Panel

Google Assistant

Support for over 80K smart devices

Chromecast built-in (in tablet)

Multi-room audio

Google TV – all features (in tablet)

You can read the Google Blog here.

CyberShack’s view – The Google Pixel Tablet 2023 is big enough to be useful, and the dock adds considerable value

Every home needs a tablet. 8” is too small, and 12+” is too big. This is the perfect size for single-handed use, and the dock adds considerable value.

The Tensor G2 adds the power for multi-media, multi-tasking, and multiple tabs.

Price-wise, it sits between the Samsung Galaxy A series and the more expensive Tab S8 series from $1099 to $2199. But it includes a $189 dock, so it is outstanding value.

