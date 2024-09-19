Experience the Ultimate Footy Finals with LG

Sport is a major part of Aussie culture, and the AFL and NRL grand finals are just around the corner. Catch the Footy Finals with LG, whether you’re rooting for the Panthers or the Storm in the NRL, or hoping the Sydney Swans can grab another AFL premiership, the excitement is building. If you can’t make it to the stadium, why not recreate the buzz at home? With LG’s range of TVs and smart features, you can transform your living room into the perfect spot to watch every heart-stopping moment.

1. Stay in Control with Sport Alert

Balancing multiple footy finals? No need to stress about missing a crucial moment. LG’s Sport Alert feature helps you keep track of both AFL and NRL finals. Set notifications for your teams and get live updates on match times and scores. No more flicking between channels or stressing over match schedules.

2. Feel the Action with a 98-Inch Screen

Want that stadium atmosphere without leaving your couch? LG’s 98-inch QNED89 TV makes every game larger than life. With a screen this big, it’s like bringing the stadium to your living room. Every tackle, goal, and game-winning moment will be bigger, bolder, and better.

3. See Every Detail with 4K Technology

Footy is all about those game-changing moments. LG’s 4K technology in its OLED, QNED, and UHD TVs ensures you see every tiny detail in stunning clarity. Whether it’s a match-winning goal or a try-saving tackle, you’ll experience four times the resolution of Full HD. The intensity of the action will leap off the screen.

4. Smooth, Crystal-Clear Motion with TruMotion

Nothing’s worse than a blurry screen during a grand final. LG’s TruMotion technology keeps the fast-paced action sharp and smooth. Whether it’s a last-minute kick or a thrilling mark, the picture stays clear and focused, so you don’t miss a thing.

5. Smarter Viewing with webOS and Quick Cards

LG’s webOS platform makes it easier than ever to enjoy your favourite sports. Create personalised profiles, get recommendations, and access apps like Kayo, Foxtel, and 9Now. LG’s Quick Cards streamline access to sports apps, real-time scores, and customised viewing settings. You’ll never be more than a click away from the action.

With cutting-edge TVs and smart features, you can bring the excitement of the into your home and enjoy the footy finals with LG.

