LG Showcases Hospitality Tech at NoVacancy Expo 2024

LG Electronics Business Solutions will showcase its latest hospitality technologies at NoVacancy Expo 2024. Held from 18-19 September at ICC Sydney, NoVacancy is Australia’s largest event for hotel and hospitality professionals.

LG will present a range of solutions, from advanced information displays to home appliances. These products aim to enhance guest experiences and improve efficiency for hotel operators. Attendees will see how LG’s innovations can transform hotel environments, making stays memorable and management smooth.

Chris Wilson, Head of LG Information Display, said, “NoVacancy Expo is a key platform for LG to connect with industry leaders. We’re excited to show how our products can meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry, offering both comfort and efficiency.”

A key highlight is LG’s in-room entertainment solutions. LG Hospitality TVs, featuring the Proplatform, allow hotels to manage content, offer interactive services, and customise guest experiences. Guests can stream content from their devices directly to the TV, making it feel like home. Google Cast™ integration also lets guests cast media from Android™ or iOS devices.

Cutting-edge Signage

LG will also display cutting-edge signage for lobbies and reception areas. Products like Transparent OLED Touch Signage and UHD Standard Signage offer modern, high-resolution displays. These are great for guest information and seamless check-in experiences.

In addition to displays, LG offers a Hospitality All-in-One Solution. This package simplifies procurement and boosts cost efficiency. It includes appliances like TVs, fridges, washers, dryers, and HVAC systems. Ensuring hotels have everything they need to deliver a top-notch guest experience.

For luxury rooms, LG will feature home appliances like the LG Styler, which refreshes clothes. As well as the space-saving WashTower, which uses AI to optimise fabric care.

LG NoVacancy Expo 2024 booth will give visitors an immersive look at how these products work in real-world hotel settings.

For more information about LG’s innovative solutions for the hospitality sector, visit: www.LG.com/b2b.

