David Beckham Partners with Bowers & Wilkins

British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has teamed up with global icon David Beckham. This partnership blends David’s refined taste with Bowers & Wilkins’ pursuit of audio perfection.

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration. It will explore David Beckham’s relationship with music and its significance in his life. As a long-time fan, David chose Bowers & Wilkins for their unmatched audio excellence, craftsmanship, and premium design.

David Beckham said, “I’ve been a fan of Bowers & Wilkins for years and own many of their products. Performance and design are crucial to me, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Music has always played a key role in David’s life, from his parents’ influences to his football career. It provided the soundtrack to his greatest on-pitch moments and marked special occasions for him and his family.

“Music has always played a huge role in my life. I can hear a track and remember exactly where I was and what I was doing. In our family, whenever special moments happen, there’s always a song to go with them,” said David.

The partnership starts with a new campaign featuring Bowers & Wilkins’ noise-cancelling wireless headphones, the Px8. These headphones offer David outstanding performance, premium design, and exceptional comfort.

Giles Pocock, VP Brand Marketing, said, “I’m delighted to welcome David to the Bowers & Wilkins family. Built on authenticity, both Bowers & Wilkins and David Beckham share a commitment to performance, craftsmanship, and style. We are excited to bring this partnership to life over the coming months.”

