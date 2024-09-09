ECOVACS Launches DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI in Australia

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the global leader in home robotics, has launched its new flagship vacuuming and mopping robot, the Ecovacs DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI, in Australia. This model marks a significant leap forward with cutting-edge AI, advanced engineering, and a unique D-shape design. It delivers ultra-precise obstacle avoidance, powerful suction of 12,800Pa, and advanced sensors for faster and smarter cleaning.

The OMNI Station also received an upgrade, automating cleaning and maintenance tasks to improve hygiene and reduce allergens. Consumers can now control their cleaning routines through smart devices or voice control using the advanced YIKO 2.0 system.

Independent research shows that Australians are increasingly embracing AI-powered appliances, with 89% open to robotic assistance, up from 80% in 2022. The demand for robotic vacuum cleaners is also rising, with 59% of Aussies looking to buy one soon.

Karen Powell, ECOVACS Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand, stated, “The DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI reflects our innovation prowess, offering AI Instant Re-Mop and ZeroTangle technology, addressing common consumer pain points.”

The DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI promises to revolutionise home cleaning. Its D-shape design allows it to clean every corner, while its TruEdgeTM Adaptive Edge Mopping ensures precise edge cleaning. The robot navigates complex environments with its AINA 2.0 Intelligent Navigation Model, recognising and avoiding obstacles for seamless operation.

Priced at AUD $2,499, the DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI is available at major Australian retailers. The DEEBOT X5 OMNI is also available at AUD $2,399, featuring similar high-end capabilities, minus the advanced AI features.

ECOVACS continues to lead the way in hands-free, borderless home cleaning.

Read the full press release here.

More Ecovacs Read: ECOVACS IFA 2024: Advanced Mopping and Floor Cleaning Innovations