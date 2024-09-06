ECOVACS IFA 2024: Advanced Mopping and Floor Cleaning Innovations

The ECOVACS Group will showcase its latest robotics and smart home appliances at IFA 2024 in Berlin from September 6-10. For the first time, ECOVACS ROBOTICS and TINECO will exhibit together. ECOVACS ROBOTICS will launch the DEEBOT X8 family, featuring a new mop cleaning system. The DEEBOT T50 family boasts an ultra-slim design, while the DEEBOT N30 family offers advanced technology at an affordable price.

The DEEBOT X series has already achieved tremendous success globally, with more than 1.6 million units sold worldwide. In Europe alone, sales surged by 40.5% in 2023, a clear indicator of the brand’s growing international presence and consumer demand.

David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS, stated, “We are proud to showcase ECOVACS’ latest technologies at IFA. Our goal is to set the standard in floor cleaning while expanding our robotics technology.”

DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI

A key highlight of the event will be the DEEBOT X8 PRO OMNI, the world’s first cleaning robot with an integrated mop cleaning system. This innovative robot delivers powerful suction and maintains continuous mop cleaning, keeping floors spotless. Its advanced water circulation system ensures that dirt is removed effectively, preventing recontamination.

DEEBOT T50

The DEEBOT T50 family is designed to be compact, standing at only 81 mm tall. Despite its slim profile, it offers powerful cleaning, equipped with an anti-hair wrap system and smart, hands-free cleaning solutions.

DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI

For budget-conscious consumers, the DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI offers a range of advanced features, including hot water mop cleaning, TrueEdge technology, and a floor cleaning additive for a more thorough clean. Users can customise their cleaning routines via the ECOVACS HOME app, which enhances the overall user experience.

ECOVACS is poised to make a strong impression at IFA 2024, showcasing its commitment to driving innovation in automated home cleaning.

Keep yourself updated with more IFA 2024 news.