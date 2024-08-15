ECOVACS Latest Lineup: Flagship Mopping and Vacuum Robots

ECOVACS has unveiled its latest lineup of advanced robotic vacuums, showcasing the DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI, DEEBOT T30S COMBO, and DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS. These new models highlight ECOVACS’ commitment to innovation in home cleaning, each tailored to different needs and preferences.

DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI

The DEEBOT X5 PRO OMNI leads the pack, featuring powerful AI and advanced floor cleaning technology. It delivers a flawless clean with smart navigation and strong suction, ensuring every corner of your home is spotless. This flagship model is ideal for those who demand the best in robotic cleaning.

DEEBOT T30S COMBO

Next up, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO offers versatility by combining intelligent robotic cleaning with a handheld vacuum. This dual-function device allows users to tackle both floor and above-floor cleaning with ease. The T30S COMBO also integrates into one auto-emptying OMNI Station, making maintenance simple and hassle-free.

DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS

The DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS introduces ECOVACS’ PureCyclone Technology in a redesigned, bagless Auto-Empty Station. This innovation brings 8,000Pa suction power and Anti-Tangle Technology, making it easy to clean various surfaces without hair tangles or suction loss. The OZMO Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mopping System handles tough stains, while advanced mapping allows for efficient, multi-level cleaning. The DEEBOT N20 PRO PLUS, priced under $1,000, targets consumers balancing performance and cost amidst rising living expenses. The ECOVACS HOME App provides customisable cleaning control, making it a versatile, value-packed solution for Australian homes. This is available online and in stores starting today.

Alongside these product launches, ECOVACS released local market research showing Australians are vacuuming 20% more often and are 11% more open to robotics at home than two years ago. This trend underscores the growing acceptance of robotics and AI in everyday life, highlighting the broader impact of cleanliness on lifestyle.

ECOVACS continues to lead the way, offering solutions that cater to various living environments, health concerns, and budgets. These new products are set to revolutionise the way Australians approach home cleaning.

