Ecovacs GOAT G1 – a robot lawn mower that is a cut above the rest

The Ecovacs GOAT G1 is a new lawnmower from the company that perfected robot vacuums and mops. It uses Ecovacs sophisticated TrueMapping Multi-fusion localisation system, intelligent path planning and innovative AIVI 3D obstacle avoidance and does not need a wire boundary.

Perhaps the biggest drawback of robomowers has been the need to peg out and maintain a wire boundary that limits where they can mow. Like its robot vacuums, it will quick map using beacons – a standard lawn takes minutes, not hours. Its AIVI’s fisheye camera (for lawn view and patrol guarding) and ToF sensor avoid obstacles for true unattended mowing.

Australia is one of the first markets in the world to launch the GOAT G1. We have a strong outdoors culture, combined with a large proportion of backyards. Mowing is tedious, time-consuming, and labour-intensive. it doe not have to be.

We know Australians love their gardens, and there is great pride by many in keeping them pristine. We also know that, just with home cleaning, lawn maintenance can be a hard and laborious task that many don’t enjoy or sometimes can’t perform themselves. Karen Powell, Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand for ECOVACS ROBOTICS.

Beacons

Ecovacs GOAT G1 replaces electronic wire boundaries with ultra-wideband (UWB) signal beacons strategically placed around the edge of the lawn. App set boundaries a improve the task’s efficiency by 80%.

In a 600㎡ garden, 2-4 beacons are placed before remotely driving the GOAT around the lawn edge via the app. A quick 20-minute process to keep the robot lawn mower in its designated mowing area.

TrueMapping Multi-Fusion Localisation System

Dual Cameras (Panoramic and Fisheye) actualise new environmental information in real time.

UWB Technology creates its local area communication network via beacons.

An Industrial-Grade Gyroscope to ensure navigation stability in varied outdoor environments.

High-precision GPS Signal achieves centimetre-level accuracy in positioning.

AI-based ground segmentation further distinguishes between lawn and non-lawn areas to ensure mowing to the edge. When low on battery it automatically navigates to the charging station and returns to where it left off for charging.

Accurate obstacle avoidance – great for unattended operation

The Ecovacs GOAT G1 uses unique AIVI 3D technology. This is powered by a 150-degree visual angle fisheye camera and ToF Module to enable precise and broad-ranged visual recognition and strategic obstacle avoidance. This is further backed by ECOVACS self-developed, industry-leading algorithm.

It can easily avoid objects as small as 3-15 cm, such as pets, hoses, and stones. For 15cm+ taller obstacles like swing sets and trees, the ToF sensor accurately estimates the distance and avoids them at a closer range to reduce unmown areas.

Smart garden-keeping and backyard security

The Ecovacs GOAT G1 onboard 360-degree camera serves as a remote home security camera. It can sendreal-time notifications directly to the user’s smartphone. It detects static and dynamic human intrusion. The AI-based fisheye zooms into the picture for a closer and more comprehensive view.

Price and Availability

The ECOVACS GOAT G1 will be available from 21 September, at $2,999.

From Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Robot Specialist, Bunnings (Online), Robot Lawn Mowers Australia, Amazon & ECOVACS Online.

