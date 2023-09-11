Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni flagship robot vacuum and mop is coming to Australia soon

The new Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni – its 2023 flagship robot vacuum and mop will be in Australia 21 September. It builds on the strengths of the X1 Omni, adding hot water mop washing and drying, 22mm sill climb, 8000pA suction, 6400mAh battery and a new square design for better edge cleaning.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni features

Square – With a height of only 9.5 cm and a width of 32 cm, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni ensures seamless cleanliness even in tight spaces such as under beds and sofas.

Solid-state dual laser Lidar eliminates the top turret. New machine learning and AIVI 3D 2.0 AI mapping are even more accurate.

Starlight-level 960P RGB camera for obstacle avoidance in dark rooms (no live view)

8,000pA is up to 60% more powerful than X1 OMNI – all while maintaining the same low noise level.

Yiko 2.0 for precise voice control

Wider 20cm rotating brush (round are about 13-16cm)

Dual rotating mop pads and 15m lift (T20 is 9mm)

True one-pass cleaning on hard and carpet floors

Price: $2499 and pre-order for expected shipping 21 September.

Ecovacs supports CyberShack and this is presented for reader interest.

