Dyson Gen5outsize – dust busting gets serious

The Dyson Gen5outsize is the latest addition to Dyson’s stick vacuum range. It increases the cleaning head size, dust bin capacity and battery life for bigger Aussie households.

Dyson Gen5outsize

Compared to the Dyson Gen5detect – the evolution continues (vacuum review); it has a 25% wider 12.5” cleaner head, 150% larger 1.9-litre bin, and swappable battery technology for up to 70 minutes run time.

Like the Gen5 detect, it has 250 Air Watts of suction, perfect for hard floors to shagpile rugs. The HEPA filtration system removed 99.99% of particles to 1um.

It also has a new colour screen that shows real-time when the surface is clean. A piezo acoustic sensor counts and categorises particle sizes. Bars on the LCD screen now rise and fall according to the volume of particles being removed in real-time.

The Dyson Gen5outsize cordless vacuum cleaner is available from Dyson and select third-party retailers at $1,649.

More to come

Dyson has announced that its Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete will also be available in Australia from 3 August. Dyson’s first all-in-one wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner has new hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to wash hard floors, detangle hair and illuminate dust.