D-Link Unveils Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router with VoIP

D-Link ANZ has introduced the new DSL-X3052E AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 VDSL2/ADSL2+ Modem Router with VoIP. Bringing a quantum leap in Wi-Fi capacity, speed, and range to homes in Australia and New Zealand.

Key Features and Benefits

1. AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Technology:

Fast and Efficient Wi-Fi: Enjoy speeds up to AX3000 with 1024-QAM boosting throughput by up to 25%. The 160MHz contiguous channel width provides even more bandwidth for combined speeds up to 3Gbps.

Dual-Band Operation: Operates on 2.4GHz for everyday tasks and on 5GHz for high-intensity activities. Such as media consumption, gaming, and voice calls, all without compromising speed or quality.

2. Integrated VDSL2/ADSL2+ Modem:

Universal DSL Connectivity: Designed for use in Australia and New Zealand, supporting VLAN tagging and the latest SOS/ROC requirements on the NBN.

Flexible Connectivity: Includes a dedicated Gigabit Ethernet WAN port for ultimate flexibility.

3. Advanced Technology for Better Performance:

OFDMA and MU-MIMO: Uses cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technologies to communicate more data to more devices while reducing lag. Ideal for smart homes filled with IoT devices.

Extended Coverage and Reduced Interference: High-gain antennas, built-in power amplifiers, and beamforming technology ensure a stronger, faster, and more reliable Wi-Fi experience. A long OFDM symbol extends Wi-Fi range even further.

4. Enhanced Security:

128-bit Encryption: The most advanced security standard available, ensuring greater privacy throughout users’ devices and networks.

5. Energy Efficiency:

Target Wake Time (TWT): Helps reduce battery consumption for connected devices. It is done by deciding when and how often the device requires data transfers, increasing sleep time, and conserving energy.

6. Additional Features:

BSS Colouring Technology: Reduces interference, making more efficient use of the Wi-Fi spectrum.

Wired Connectivity: Four Gigabit LAN ports and a Gigabit WAN port provide faster wired connectivity to Smart TVs, NAS, or other devices requiring a dedicated connection.

Four Gigabit LAN ports and a Gigabit WAN port provide faster wired connectivity to Smart TVs, NAS, or other devices requiring a dedicated connection. VoIP Capability: Connect up to two phones for internet calls.

The new DSL-X3052E AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router with VoIP is set to redefine home connectivity with its advanced features. Offering users a robust, secure, and efficient Wi-Fi experience.

Availability

The D-Link DSL-X3052E AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 VDSL2/ADSL2+ Modem Router with VoIP is now available in Australia. RRP is AUD$399.95 and in New Zealand for NZ$449.99. It can be purchased from www.dlink.com.au and all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

