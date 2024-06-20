D-Link Unveils New 10Gb Stackable Switches

D-Link has introduced two new models in their DXS-3410 Series of Layer 3 10 Gigabit Stackable Managed Switches. The DXS-3410-32SY offers 28 10Gb SFP+ ports and four 10/25Gb SFP28 ports. Meanwhile, the DXS-3410-32XY features 24 Multi-Gigabit 10GBASE-T ports, four 10Gb SFP+ ports, and four 10/25Gb SFP28 ports.

These Layer 3 switches are highly versatile, ensuring flexible and bottleneck-free 10G business connectivity. Both models include powerful Layer 2 and Layer 3 features, supporting various network deployments. They provide 10G fibre ports and four 10/25G SFP28 ports for enhanced speed and versatility.

The DXS-3410 Series allows stacking multiple switches into a single physical or virtual stack, boosting redundancy and simplifying management. Users can combine up to nine switches with DACs/Fibre, creating up to 252 10Gb Ethernet ports. Virtual stacking supports up to 32 units.

The series ensures reliable networks for businesses, enhancing continuity with G.8032 Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) that minimises recovery times to 50 ms. Both models also support external redundant power supplies for uninterrupted operations.

Security features include Multi-layer and Packet Content Access Control Lists (ACL), Storm Control, and IP-MAC-Port Binding (IMPB). Advanced features like DHCP Snooping automatically save IP/MAC pairs to the IMPB whitelist.

Authentication mechanisms like 802.1X, Web-based Access Control (WAC), and MAC-based Access Control (MAC) ensure strict access control. Post-authentication, policies such as VLAN membership and QoS can be assigned to each host.

The D-Link Stackable Switches DXS-3410 Series includes multi-layer QoS/CoS features, prioritising critical services like VoIP, video conferences, IPTV, and IP surveillance. Traffic management is enhanced with Traffic Shaping, L2 Multicast, Host-based IGMP/MLD Snooping, and ISM VLAN.

Key Features

DXS-3410-32SY

10 Gigabit Layer 3 Stackable Switch

28 10Gb SFP+ ports

Four 25Gb SFP28 uplink ports

Stackable up to 9 units (physical), 32 units (virtual)

Supports long-distance stacking over fibre

200Gbps per device stacking bandwidth

Lossless Ethernet via Data Centre Bridging (DCB)

Redundant power supply support

User-friendly web GUI

Industry-standard CLI

DXS-3410-32XY

10 Gigabit Layer 3 Stackable Switch

24 Multi-Gigabit 100M/1/2.5/5/10GBASE-T ports

Four 10Gb SFP+ ports

Four 25Gb SFP28 uplink ports

Stackable up to 9 units (physical), 32 units (virtual)

Supports long-distance stacking over fibre

200Gbps per device stacking bandwidth

Lossless Ethernet via Data Centre Bridging (DCB)

Redundant power supply support

User-friendly web GUI

Industry-standard CLI

Availability and Pricing

The DXS-3410-32SY and DXS-3410-32XY are available now at www.dlink.com.au, www.dlink.co.nz, and from authorised D-Link partners and resellers in both countries.

Prices are AUD 8,999.95 for the DXS-3410-32SY, and AUD 12,499.95 for the DXS-3410-32XY.

