D-Link’s AQUILA PRO AI M30: Boosts Smart Home Coverage

D-Link ANZ launched the AQUILA PRO AI M30 AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router/Add-on unit today. It can function alone or join the Aquila Pro M30 2-Pack and 3-Pack systems, expanding signal coverage seamlessly. This unit embodies “Scale-as-you-need Mesh,” allowing easy network expansion for large homes.

Similar to the Aquila Pro M30 2-Pack and 3-Pack, it employs MIT quality technology with built-in AI algorithms and five internal antennas for 360-degree coverage. Its design suits smart homes.

The M30 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Smart Mesh Router enhances Wi-Fi signal strength and coverage. It covers up to 260 square meters alone, while the 2-Pack covers 465 square meters, and the 3-Pack covers 650 square meters.

Key features include Wi-Fi 6 technology, speeds up to 3Gbps, and Gigabit LAN ports for wired devices. It incorporates AI technology for optimized Wi-Fi performance, ensuring uninterrupted streaming and video calling.

Security features include WPA3 encryption, ETSI EN 303 645 standards compliance, parental controls, and guest networks. Setting up and managing the network is made easy with the AQUILA PRO AI App.

The M30 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems are eco-friendly, with housing made from recycled materials. They offer a refined design and rapid connectivity for seamless streaming and gaming.

Available in Australia and New Zealand. The AQUILA PRO AI M30 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems start from AUD$279.95 for a standalone unit, AUD$399.95 for a 2-Pack, and AUD$549.95 for a 3-Pack in Australia.

