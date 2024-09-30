D-Link Expands Aquila Pro Range with Aquila Pro M60 AX6000

D-Link has launched the AQUILA PRO AI M60 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems in Australia. The new range includes a Single / Add-On Unit, a 2-Pack, and a 3-Pack. It offers better coverage, faster speeds, and improved usability for connected homes.

The M60 AX6000 features an elegant, wall-mountable design inspired by the Aquila constellation. Five upgraded internal antennas provide wide, spherical coverage. AI technology optimizes Wi-Fi performance, selects the best channel, and manages traffic intelligently.

D-Link has designed the M60 with sustainability in mind. It uses recycled materials and eco-friendly packaging. Wi-Fi 6 Target Wake Time (TWT) reduces power use, and a health mode lowers energy use at night.

The M60 AX6000 covers from 280 to 740 square metres, depending on the pack. It delivers speeds up to 6Gbps, perfect for streaming, gaming, and large households. The system also supports Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home control.

You can buy the AQUILA PRO AI M60 AX6000 now from D-Link’s website or authorized retailers. Prices are AUD $329.95 for a Single / Add-On Unit, AUD $579.95 for the 2-Pack, and AUD $799.95 for the 3-Pack.

With AI technology and sleek aesthetics, the D-Link AQUILA PRO AI M60 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems provide a powerful and sustainable home connectivity solution.

Maximise Network Speed with D-Link’s New DMS-1250 Switches