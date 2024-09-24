Maximise Network Speed with D-Link’s New DMS-1250 Switches

Looking to boost your network performance? D-Link’s DMS-1250 Series Multi-Gigabit Switches are here to deliver. With 2.5G ports across the range, these switches offer the speed needed for SMBs and enterprises to support bandwidth-heavy tasks like video conferencing and cloud services.

The DMS-1250 Series is perfect for businesses adopting the latest Wi-Fi access points, ensuring both wired and wireless network performance excel. With advanced Layer 2 management, these switches help your network scale seamlessly, keeping pace with evolving digital workloads.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) features make the DMS-1250 ideal for simplifying device installation, providing reliable power delivery. The two new models, DMS-1250-10SP and DMS-1250-12TP, offer eight 2.5G PoE+ ports and a mix of 10GBASE-T and SFP+ ports. With innovative PoE functions, businesses can ensure uninterrupted power to devices during reboots or maintenance.

Key features include 6kV surge protection and advanced cooling with five-speed smart fans. These switches are designed to handle demanding environments while maintaining high performance.

With support for static routes, IPv4/IPv6, and comprehensive management tools like D-Link Nuclias Connect and D-View 8, the DMS-1250 Switches Series is perfect for businesses looking to optimise their network.

