Samsung at CES 2023 – some interesting booth highlights

Samsung at CES 2023 is all about inter-device connectivity. The core is its SmartThings App which will soon be able to control multiple brands via its support of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HA) 1.0 standards.

This is a pictorial walkthrough.

Accessibility

Samsung has developed a variety of accessibility features to provide more accessible technology for all. This includes the new Relumino mode. It adjusts picture settings to enhance viewing experiences for those with low vision, coming to select 2023 Samsung TV models.

Visitors learn about Auto-caption mode, which harnesses AI to place captions in non-obstructive places on-screen.

Net Zero Home

Samsung is helping users live more sustainably. Its Net Zero Home manages all household energy consumption. Through SmartThings Energy, a Net Zero Home can effectively manage the flow of energy without waste. Features such as AI Energy Mode can help optimize energy use when there’s a surplus or shortage of energy.

Net Zero Home’s 3D Map View makes it easier than ever to monitor energy usage. The AI Saving Mode setting constantly monitors and reduces energy usage based on the estimated energy bill. The Away Notification — compatible with Bixby — sends notifications of unnecessary energy usage. SmartThings AI scan for washer detergent, are also set to revolutionise water usage within the home.

SmartThings ecosystem

Create your own home device ecosystem with SmartThings. SmartThings makes it easy to connect and monitor device performance.

SmartThings’ Home Monitoring Mode works with more than 1,000 SmartThings-connected devices. This includes Samsung TVs, to help keep the house safe anytime and anywhere. Data is secure in the Knox Vault Security platform. Know what’s going on at home in real-time via smartphone access to a smart TV’s camera.

Worried about elderly parents? Want to track their well-being? Senior Care uses a TV microphone and camera or Galaxy Watch to monitor and send real-time alerts to family members.

Health

SmartThings and Samsung Health are helping users take control of their health by providing guidance on how to exercise properly, eat better and keep track of their health and fitness goals.

Samsung is developing Remote Medical Care. It is a service that allows users to see doctors without having to travel. It syncs and shares their Samsung Health data with their remote physician — all from the comfort of their home.

TV

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming service, offers users seamless viewing experiences between devices. Content on your mobile can pick up instantly where you left off once home on your TV.

Remote work, work from home and Dex

Visitors learn about the ways Samsung is redefining the phrase “work from anywhere” with its frictionless phone-to-PC platforms and technologies. With Samsung’s Easy Connection, easily connect your PC to your Samsung Smart Monitor without the hassle of entering the PC’s IP address and name each time you connect.

Thanks to Samsung’s DeX platform, working remotely has never been easier. Switch between programs, multitask effortlessly and increase your productivity — all wirelessly and from virtually anywhere.

Samsung Global CES 2023 newsroom

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews

The vendor contributed to the cost of sending Charlie Brown and a film crew to the event>

You can get on the email list for products announced at CES 2023 at samsung.com/au/firstlook.

Post Horizontal Banner