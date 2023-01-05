ROG at CES 2023 (ASUS Republic of Gamers)

ROG at CES 2023 announced a wide range of performance-focused fast and stunning displays, powerhouse laptops, faster-than-ever routers, and a wide variety of peripherals to complete the most maxed-out gaming setups.

Now CyberShack is not a gaming publication so forgive the broad overview. There is some incredible stuff there like ROG Swift Pro 540Hz PG248QP and ROG Swift 240Hz .03ms, OLED PG27AQDM gaming displays; ROG Azoth gaming keyboard; ROG Raikiri Pro PC controller; ROG Destrier Ergo gaming chair; ROG G22CH gaming desktop; and much more. Detailed specifications are at the end of this article.

New ROG at CES 2023 additions include

Strix Scar and Strix G gaming laptops in 16-, 17-, and 18-inch versions. These use up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 or 13th Gen Intel Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs, working in concert with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus to deliver maximum performance on a laptop.

Zephyrus M16 (GU604), with ROG Nebula HDR and AniMe Matrix display, Zephyrus G16 (GU603) and Zephyrus G14 (GA402) ― all of which have maxed-out performance.

ROG Flow X16 (GV601), Flow X13 (GC33), and Flow Z13 (GZ301) ― all of which are compatible with the ROG XG Mobile external GPU. These ultra-compact laptops deliver the best blend of performance and portability.

ROG Strix SCAR and Strix G

ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) is for esports enthusiasts with the power of a PC in a laptop. It features an 18-inch Nebula Display with up to a QHD 240 Hz spec.

SCAR is also available in 16 or 17” models.

16” Mini LED QHD 240 Hz Nebula HDR Display and up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors with 24 cores and 32 threads

17” comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor

18” use up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor.

All have up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with Advanced Optimus for high-refresh gaming. Intelligent cooling is via Conductonaut extreme liquid metal on the CPU, Tri-Fan technology, full-surround vents, and intelligent cooling for the best performance even under heavy workloads.

Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation filters out background noise for both ingoing and outgoing communications

64 Wh or 90 Wh battery, plus 100 W Type-C charging

W-iFi 6E/Ethernet port

Dolby Vision HDR and NVIDIA G-SYNC

Dolby Atmos virtual surround

Spacious keyboard layouts, Aura Sync-compatible per-key RGB lighting on the keyboard and lightbar, and customisable armor caps.

ROG Zephyrus series

G14 has a 14” ROG Nebula, HDR, Mini LED, QHD, 165 Hz, 16:10 Pantone Validated display. Additional panel options include QHD 165 Hz or FHD 144 Hz.

Precision-engineered vapor chamber cooling for covering the CPU and GPU, a liquid-metal thermal compound on the CPU, and dual 84-blade Arc Flow Fans.

76 Wh battery

Dolby Atmos speakers, a 3D mic array with multiple modes, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear voice communication.

The G14 and M16 come with an FHD IR camera, and the G16 comes with an HD 720P IR camera. All models come with Windows Hello support.

Displays are Pantone Validated and have Dolby Vision support.

180° ErgoLift hinge to ensure comfort.

100 W USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4, PD charging support, and Wi-Fi 6E.

G14 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 125 W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus.

The M16 and G14 come with the customisable AniMe Matrix display to fully showcase the user’s personality.

G16 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, Thunderbolt 4, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 120 W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. It has a ROG Nebula Display with a 94% screen-to-body ratio and extended 16:10 aspect ratio, as well as a 90 Wh battery and HDMI 2.1.

M16 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, Thunderbolt 4 and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU with a 145 W maximum TGP, MUX Switch, and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. It has up to a QHD Mini LED 240 Hz, 3 ms ROG Nebula HDR display with G-SYNC, a 92% screen-to-body ratio, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has ROG Intelligent Cooling Tri-fan technology with a full-width heatsink, as well as a large, fast-charging 90 Wh battery with Power Delivery 3.0.

ROG Flow X13 (GV302) and ROG XG Mobile (GC33)

X13 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU. It has a 360° convertible design with four modes: Laptop, Tablet, Tent, and Stand.

Cooling is via liquid metal on the CPU and three dedicated exhaust vents. It has a 75 Wh battery, 100 W USB-C and a 130 W AC adapter.

It has a choice of a QHD 165 Hz Nebula display or an FHD 120 Hz Pantone Panel with Dolby Vision support, Corning Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen, G-SYNC, and Advanced Optimus technology. Additional features include an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello, a full-sized 15-inch keyboard for comfortable typing, an expanded touchpad, premium Dolby Atmos sound, and Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation.

There is an optional XG Mobile external GPU with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU.

XG mobile

ROG Flow X16 (GV601)

A 360° convertible design with four modes: Laptop, Stand, Tent, and Tablet. It has up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU; 2 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage; and16 GB DDR5-4800 memory with dual upgradeable SO-DIMMs.

The display is up to Nebula HDR 1100 nits mini LED display with up to 1,024 individual dimming zones, QHD resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms response time, and extended 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has Pantone Validated colour rendering, a 100% DCI-P3 gamut, Dolby Vision HDR, a next-gen HDMI 2.1 port and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The all-new Tri-Fan system uses Arc Flow fans (large skived-fin heatsinks for the maximum surface area) and a liquid metal thermal compound on the CPU. There are also dust filters for consistent performance and stability.

ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301)

GZ301 comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU, with G-SYNC and DDS 2.0 support, all in a 13-inch chassis that weighs just 1.1 kg and is 12 mm thick. It supports the XG Mobile external GPUs.

It has a 13” Nebula Display, 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 coverage with a QHD 165 Hz panel with Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen and FHD IR camera with Windows Hello. Dolby Atmos sound, Hi-Res Audio, smart amp, Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation, and Thunderbolt 4 support provide game-ready sound.

Cooling is via vapor chamber and liquid metal boosting heat transfer capacity while achieving 0 dB Ambient Cooling under full load. It has a detachable 15”, full-size RGB keyboard and USB-C 130W power delivery.

ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM: 1440p endgame monitor

It is the first ROG 1440p, 1000nit peak, OLED gaming monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time.

Features include Uniform Brightness, which keeps the illuminance level even when white windows change dramatically and DisplayWidget Centre software makes it easy to use a mouse to change system functions and OLED settings via an intuitive interface.

Other ROG at CES 2023 monitors

ROG Rapture GT-BE98: quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router

ROG Rapture GT-BE98 is a quad-band Wi-Fi 7 gaming router. Note that these still need to be approved for use in Australia, and the 6GHz bandwidth is likely to be half the US specs below.

A 6GHz 320 MHz channel supports up to 160% faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 with 4K QAM modulation. It has ASUS Multi-Link Operation and Multi-RU Puncturing for added efficiency and reliable wireless connections. It has one 10 Gbps WAN/LAN port and two 10 Gbps LAN ports.

ROG collaboration

Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse

FPS gaming

54-gram

SpeedNova connect or 2.4GHz BT pairing to three devices

Ambidextrous form factor

ROG Micro Switches guarantee a 70-million-click lifespan

Aim Lab software feature helps gamers analyse and tailor mouse settings that are optimal to their strengths and performance.

Hone Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse Pad

A large-sized gaming mouse pad designed to work with the Aim Lab X ROG 360 task to help FPS players improve flicking accuracy and consistent crosshair placement. The Hone Ace has a hybrid cloth surface that offers optimal friction, water-, oil- and dust-repellent protective nano-coating, and a soft, nonslip rubber base with the right amount of cushioning for gaming comfort.

Azoth Gaming Keyboard: When gaming keyboard meets DIY keyboard

The ROG Azoth Gaming Keyboard is a 75% size, wireless gaming keyboard bristling with premium DIY features.

Keys are silicone-gasket mount, three-layer dampening, hot-swappable, factory pre-lubed ROG NX mechanical switches

OLED display with intuitive controls, versatile tri-mode connectivity

SpeedNova connect or 2.4GHz BT pairing to three devices

USB-C wired option

Raikiri Pro PC Controller

An Xbox-certified tri-mode controller can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz RF, or wired USB. Gamers can personalise custom images, text, or animations on its built-in OLED display. Or they can use it to show charging status, microphone mute, and profile indicators. It also has a built-in ESS DAC for immersive audio, a 3.5 mm headset jack and a mute button.

Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair

An all-enveloping cradle styled with futuristic cyborg aesthetics with exceptional levels of adjustability to ensure maximum comfort during play. It has a strong aluminium frame, breathable mesh, and comfortable PU foam. It provides the required support and comfort with head and lumbar support and PU armrests with elevation mode just for mobile gaming. There’s even a detachable acoustic panel that shields gamers from distractions for enthralling gaming immersion.

G22CH: Full firepower in a small chassis

A compact 10-litre design that allows for component compatibility without increasing its footprint. This airflow-optimized design can support either an air- or liquid-cooling system. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the latest NVIDIA RTX GPU. Robust software support includes Aura Sync, Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound.

ROG at CES 2023 – Specifications

ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 (2023)

Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB Max TGP 175 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display ROG Strix SCAR 16 16″ ROG Nebula HDR QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 16″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated ROG Strix SCAR 18 18″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 18″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard Per key RGB with Aura Sync Number Pad (16-inch model only) Audio 4 x speakers, high-performance speaker support Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 1 x RJ-45 (LAN 2.5 Gbps) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack 1 x DC-in Battery 90 Wh Dimensions ROG Strix SCAR 16 354 x 264 x 22.6 ~ 30.4 mm ROG Strix SCAR 18 399 x 294 x 23.1 ~ 30.8 mm Weight ROG Strix SCAR 16 2.5 kg ROG Strix SCAR 18 3.1 kg

ROG Strix SCAR 17 (2023)

Processor Up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB Max TGP 175 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 17″ QHD (2560 × 1440), 240 Hz / 3 ms, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard Per key RGB with Aura Sync Audio Smart Amp speakers Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4, with G-SYNC support, and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 with G-SYNC support 1 x RJ-45 (LAN 2.5 Gbps) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack 1 x DC-in Battery 90 Wh Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 ~ 28.3 mm Weight 3 kg

ROG Strix G16 and G18 (2023)

Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU GDDR6 12 GB Max TGP 175 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display ROG Strix G16 16″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 16″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision ROG Strix G18 18″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 18″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 4-Zone & Per-key RGB with Aura Sync (Vary according to regions) Number Pad (optional for 16″ model only) Audio 2 x speakers, high-performance speaker support Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort 1.4 1 x RJ-45 (LAN 1 Gbps) (LAN 2.5 Gbps for RTX 4080 GPU model only) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack 1 x DC-in Battery 90 Wh (RTX 40 series) / 64 Wh (RTX 3050 6 GB) Dimensions ROG Strix G16 354 x 264 x 22.6 ~ 30.4 mm ROG Strix G18 399 x 294 x 23.1 ~ 30.8 mm Weight ROG Strix G16 2.5 kg ROG Strix G18 3.1 kg

ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Processor Up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GB Max TGP 140 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 17″ QHD (2560 × 1440), 240 Hz / 3 ms, DCI-P3 100%, IPS-level panel, G-SYNC and Dolby Vision 17″ FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, IPS-level panel and G-SYNC Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 4-Zone & Per-key RGB with Aura Sync (Vary according to regions) Audio Smart Amp speakers Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4, with G-SYNC support, and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 with G-SYNC support 1 x RJ-45 (LAN 1 Gbps) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack 1 x DC-in Battery 90 Wh Dimensions 395 x 282 x 23.4 ~ 30.8 mm Weight 2.8 kg

ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023)

Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB Max TGP 145 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 16″ ROG Nebula HDR QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 16″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-zone RGB / White with Aura Sync Audio 4 x Woofers with Smart Amp Technology

2 x Tweeters Dolby Atmos Hi-Res Audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Jack 1 x MicroSD (UHS-II) 1 x DC-in 1 x Kensington lock Battery 90 Wh Dimensions Standard version: 355 x 246.5 x 19.9 ~ 22.3 mm AniMe Matrix version: 355 x 246.5 x 21.1 ~ 22.9 mm Weight 2.1 kg (standard version) 2.3 kg (AniMe Matrix version)

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023)

Processor Up to Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900H processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GB Max TGP 120W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 16″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 16″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165 Hz / 7 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC and Dolby Vision Memory Up to 48 GB DDR4 3200 MHz (1 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-zone RGB / White with Aura Sync Audio 4 x Woofers with Smart Amp Technology

2 x Tweeters Dolby Atmos Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x Micro SD (312 MB/s) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm combo Audio jack 1 x Kensington Lock 1 x RJ45 Battery 90 Wh Dimensions 355 x 243.5 x 19.9~22.34 mm Weight 2 kg

ROG Zephyrus G14 (2023)

Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB Max TGP 125 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 14″ ROG Nebula HDR QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 165 Hz / 3 ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 14″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 165Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated 14″ FHD+ (1920×1200), 144 Hz / 3 ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated Memory Up to 32 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (1 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-zone RGB / White with Aura Sync Audio 2 x Woofers with Smart Amp Technology

2 x Tweeters Dolby Atmos Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x USB 4.0 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Jack 1 x MicroSD (UHS-II) 1 x DC-in Battery 76 Wh Dimensions 312 x 227 x 18.5 ~ 19.5 mm Weight 1.65 kg (standard version) 1.72 kg (with AniMe Matrix / Mini LED panel)

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 (2023)

Processor Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB Max TGP 165 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 16″ QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated, VESA DisplayHDR 1000, TÜV Rheinland low-blue-light eye 16″ QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard Per-Key RGB Audio 2 x Woofers with Smart Amp Technology

2 x Tweeters Dolby Atmos Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x RJ45 2.5 Gbps 1 x MicroSD Card Reader (UHS-II) 1 x Audio Battery 90 Wh Dimensions 35.5 x 26.6 x 2.05 ~ 2.97 cm Weight 2.6 kg

ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8GB Max TGP 60 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 13.4″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 165Hz/ 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated, Corning Gorilla Glass DXC 13.4″ FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 120 Hz / 7ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated, Corning Gorilla Glass DXC Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5 6400 MHz (1 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-zone RGB / White with Aura Sync Audio 2 x speakers with Smart Amp Technology

Dolby Atmos Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Hi-Res Technology 3D Array microphone Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 1 x ROG XG Mobile interface 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x USB 4.0 Type-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 1 x Audio combo jack (mic-in & headphone) 1 x HDMI 2.1b 1 x Micro SD Card Reader (SD 4.0) Battery 75 Wh Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7 mm Weight 1.3 kg

ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GB Max TGP 65 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 13.4″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600),165 Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated, Gorilla Glass DXC Memory Up to 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-zone RGB with Aura Sync Audio 2 x Smart Amp speakers Dolby Atmos Hi-Res audio Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 1x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x Micro SD card reader 1x USB 3 Type-A 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface Battery 56 Wh Dimensions Device: 302.8 x 206.9 x 12.96 ~ 14.26 mm Keyboard: 302.8 x 228.3 x 5.6 mm Weight Device: 1.1 kg Keyboard: 340g

ROG Flow X16 (2023)

Processor Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU GDDR6 8 GB Max TGP 120 W (with Dynamic Boost) Operating System Windows 11 Display 16″ ROG Nebula HDR QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, Mini LED panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated, Gorilla Glass DXC 16″ ROG Nebula Display QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz / 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, Dolby Vision, PANTONE Validated, Gorilla Glass DXC Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 4800 MHz (2 x SO-DIMM slot) Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard 1-zone RGB / White with Aura Sync Audio 4 x speakers with Smart Amp Technology

Dolby Atmos Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation Hi-Res Technology 3D Array microphone Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth v5.2 I/O Ports 1x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack 1x HDMI 2.1 support HDMI switch 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 1x ROG XG Mobile Interface Battery 90 Wh Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm Weight 2.0 Kg(QHD) / 2.2kg(Mini LED)

ROG XG Mobile (2023)

Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU GDDR6 16 GB TGP 150 W Graphics Connection ROG XG Mobile interface and USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 combo port Ethernet Connection 2.5 Gbps LAN I/O Ports 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 1 x Micro SD card reader 1 x RJ-45 Jack (2.5 Gbps) 1 x DC-input jack Power Supply Integrated 330 W power adapter Size 165 x 32.6 x 217 m Weight 1.3 kg

