LG at CES 2023 takes the HCA step towards brand-agnostic smart homes

LG at CES 2023 has shown its support for Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), Specification 1.0, where intelligent home solutions from different brands work together to deliver truly connected convenience in the home.

Most have heard of Matter standards – that is more about device-to-device (IoT to Controller) specifications. HCA is about the cloud-based intelligence that drives IoT. For example, users won’t need separate Apps and clouds to control members’ devices. Conceivably, LG ThinQ could control, say, a Samsung SmartThings device and vice versa.

LG’s 2023 home products LG at CES 2023 – it makes you realise how big LG is in the home MoodUP, WashTower laundry solution, ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner and PuriCare AeroTower are HCA 1.0 compliant.

Why?

The more IoT can talk to each other, the closer we get to true home automation. For example, an HCA-compliant air-conditioner from one brand could activate if another HCA-compliant device needed it.

“As a member of HCA, LG is contributing to the realisation of a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem. Through collaboration and open innovation, we will continue to provide consumers with solutions for a smarter, more convenient way of living.” Lyu Jae-cheol, President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company.

LG AEG American Standard Arcelik Beko Electrolux Frigidaire GE Haier Grundig Haier Leader Resido Samsung Trane Vestel

Note that Samsung has a similar release.

LG and Samsung contributed to the cost of sending Charlie Brown and a film crew to the event.

