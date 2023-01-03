LG at CES 2023 – OLED TVs and soundbars

LG at CES 2023 shows why its OLED TVs are with the new EVO panels and updated LG webOS.

LG OLED Evo TVs

It has been ten years since LG’s first OLED TV. The benefits of OLED’s self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and its webOS platform offering more smart features has kept it at the top of the premium market.

2023 models will carry the ‘3’ as part of their model number, e.g., C2, G3, Z3 and feature

α9 AI Processor Gen6

HDMI 2.1.a

Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR)

0.1 millisecond response time

Revised game optimiser

webOS new Home Interface with Quick Cards

AI Concierge, which provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries. It provides a selection of trending content for them to browse.

AI Picture Pro offers improved upscaling. It detects and refines important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality.

Enhanced dynamic tone mapping to reveal the depth and detail in every frame

Certified low blue light by TÜV Rheinland and flicker-free by UL Solutions.

Components made from recycled plastics and shipped in eco-packaging made from recyclable materials.

Seamless integration with the latest LG Soundbars, delivering outstanding multi-channel surround sound with IMAX-enhanced quality powered by DTS:X. The WOW Orchestra feature uses the TV and Soundbar audio channels to produce stronger, more immersive sound.

The G3 OLED Evo has Brightness Booster Max technology. This is a new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70%.

LG Soundbars

As usual, a full line-up from 2.1 to at least 9.1.6 channels. LG soundbars are one of the best brand-agnostic TV choices. LG’s 2023 soundbars offer an outstanding multi-surround sound solution, allowing listeners to enjoy Dolby Atmos and IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X.

In 2023 it offers seamless integration with the company’s TVs. When paired, features such as WOW Orchestra utilises every one of the two products’ audio channels to create an expanded soundstage with improved height, depth and power.

Triple Up-firing sound

The 2023 soundbars include the world’s first Triple Up-Firing Speakers. Triple Level Spatial Sound Technology employs channel analysis performed by an HRTF-based 3D engine to add a virtual mid-layer. The result is lifelike sound with a convincing sense of space that puts listeners at the centre of an immersive audio environment. Other features include

Smart Up-mixer, which converts two-channel audio into stunning, multi-channel surround.

Enhanced AI Room Calibration analyses the room. It applies that information to the soundbars’ settings to deliver greater precision in the low-frequency range. It also subdivides the front channel frequencies. This helps improve overall balance, the clarity of vocal performances, movie dialogue and the accuracy of the sound image.

AI Sound Pro ensures outstanding sound for any content, whether it is movies, sporting events, games or music. It analyses audio signals and automatically applies the most appropriate settings.

Lossless music playback from streaming services such as Tidal Connect with high-fidelity sound.

