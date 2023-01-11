LG at CES 2023 – booth highlights and watch out for that screen

LG at CES 2023 had a massive 260 x 55” flexible, open frame OLED panels assembled into a giant screen six metres high x 25 metres long.

The lightweight, bendable structure displayed a series of ‘mother-nature’ 4K images dominating any other display for sheer size and variety. And only LG OLED could do this!

LG at CES 2023 Highlights

OLED Objet Collection

OLED Objet Collection Easel

Ideal for those who want to bring a modern art gallery vibe to their living room. The TV resembles an easel used for painting or presenting art. The Objet Easel features a distinctive, movable cover finished with fabric by the luxury Danish textile brand, Kvadrat.

OLED Objet Collection Posé

Prioritises flexible installation and ‘living space integration,’ adding style to any setting with a flowing but angular form featuring soft, rounded corners and clean lines. The TV also has a Gallery Mode.

OLED Transparent

The transparent glass screen of the Transparent OLED screen provides a sense of openness, while its bentwood base brings an element of the natural world indoors. The screen matches any interior style and can be placed wherever the user wishes, even in the middle of the living room or right in front of a window. Going ‘beyond the screen’, the Transparent OLED screen also offers a new type of user experience with its transparent gallery mode – showcasing art that seems to interact with the surrounding space. In black mode, the TV provides the ultimate OLED viewing environment.

LG Lifestyle

OLED Flex

LG OLED Flex is a “one screen fits all” solution that ‘bends’ to the user’s needs. It has superb picture quality, fast response times, and diverse features for content viewing and gaming. The Flex has a bendable screen from completely flat (ideal for watching movies and TV programs) to a spectacular 900R curvature (perfect for immersive gaming).

StanbyME

LG StanbyME can go wherever – and be used for whatever – one needs. This versatility, along with a built-in battery delivers true cordless freedom.

LG Global CES 2023 newsroom

LG contributed to the cost of sending Charlie Brown and a film crew to the event.

