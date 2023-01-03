Hisense at CES 2023 – Mini-LED X for its 2023 flagship and Mini-LED for the masses

Hisense at CES 2023 has made two important announcements. First, Mini-LED will be used in the entire 2023 ULED TV range. Second, a new Mini-LED X is for the flagship models.

What is Mini-LED X in the 2023 U8 range?

Essentially it is more mini-LEDs and more dimming zones. Its 85” has 20,000 mini-LEDs, 5000+ dimming zones and reaches 2500nits with 65,536 levels of brightness. The panel is 10-bit/1.07 billion colours and has a wide colour gamut. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, and has IMAX Enhanced certification.

Coupled with that is its CineStage X Surround 4.1.2. it has

Left and right front-firing (2)

Left and right side-firing speakers (2),

Front up-firing (2)

and a sub-woofer.

2023 U6 and U7 ULED Range: Mini-LED for the masses

The range includes models from 55- to 98-inch. These have fewer mini-LEDs and dimming zones. They all support IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ adaptive viewing and AI Sports Mode.

The panels will support 144Hz (PC gaming only). In addition, it has Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and HDMI 2.1.

The 2023 range comes with VIDAA U7. It has new services such as Binge, Apple TV+, Britbox, and 9Now, with more digital streaming services to come. AirPlay 2 also now enables both Apple and Android users to stream content.

