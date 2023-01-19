Boost Mobile will include 5G on prepaid plans
Boost Mobile will include 5G access as standard from 4 April 2023 on the Boost Prepaid Mobile Plans. Use is capped at reasonable download speeds.
5G enabled Boost Prepaid plan (from the recharge date)
|Recharge
|Recharge Expiry
|Download speeds up to
|$5-$15
|7 days
|150Mbps
|$20-$40
|28 days
|150Mbps
|$50
|28 days
|250Mbps
|$70
|28 days
|Uncapped
|$100
|6 months
|150Mbps
|$150-$300
|12 months
|150Mbps
You don’t need to do a thing, and there’s no change to your current recharge. Capped download speeds will take effect when you make your first recharge from 4 April 2023.
How do I test what speeds I’m getting on 5G?
Test your mobile connection and speed performance. This test will not impact your data allowance. Please make sure Wi-Fi is turned off when testing. To access 5G, you’ll need a 5G-compatible device in a 5G coverage area.
5G coverage is still limited
Boost uses the Telstra Retail network – read Telstra’s Retail Vs Wholesale mobile plans – the catches you need to know. Boost is not charging a premium (as Telstra does to its direct clients) because 5G coverage is very limited. You can check coverage here.
Thanks Boost!
