Boost Mobile will include 5G on prepaid plans

Boost Mobile will include 5G access as standard from 4 April 2023 on the Boost Prepaid Mobile Plans. Use is capped at reasonable download speeds.

5G enabled Boost Prepaid plan (from the recharge date)

Recharge Recharge Expiry Download speeds up to $5-$15 7 days 150Mbps $20-$40 28 days 150Mbps $50 28 days 250Mbps $70 28 days Uncapped $100 6 months 150Mbps $150-$300 12 months 150Mbps

You don’t need to do a thing, and there’s no change to your current recharge. Capped download speeds will take effect when you make your first recharge from 4 April 2023.

How do I test what speeds I’m getting on 5G?

Test your mobile connection and speed performance. This test will not impact your data allowance. Please make sure Wi-Fi is turned off when testing. To access 5G, you’ll need a 5G-compatible device in a 5G coverage area.

5G coverage is still limited

Boost uses the Telstra Retail network – read Telstra’s Retail Vs Wholesale mobile plans – the catches you need to know. Boost is not charging a premium (as Telstra does to its direct clients) because 5G coverage is very limited. You can check coverage here.

Thanks Boost!

Boost Mobile will include 5G