TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Archer and Deco Mesh routers coming when?

TP-Link at CES 2023 previewed its new Wi-Fi 7 Archer and Deco Mesh routers, already on sale in the USA. But Australian approval of Wi-Fi 7 bands is severely lagging.

The unconscionable delay is due to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) dragging its feet on approval. That, according to the ACMA Outcomes Paper, could be in 2024.

The issue is that Wi-Fi 6E in Australia can only use the lower 6Ghz band (5925-6425MHz) and at reduced transmission power. As Wi-Fi 7 needs the upper 6GHz band (6425-7125MHz), the ACMA needs to be sure it will not affect existing devices using that band. To quote ACMA, “We believe it is too early to make any firm decisions on the use of the upper band.” It has also declined to increase the transmission power.

Fact:

USA: 5925-7125Mhz, 36dBm, 4W transmit power for upper band and 30dBm, 3.3W for lower band. Total 59 x 20Mhz channels

Australia: 5925-6425MHz, 25dBm, 2.6W for lower band. Total 24 x 20Mhz channels.

So, we are left with crippled Wi-Fi 6E and now Wi-Fi 7. Is it crippled? Yes. The 6GHz band is a higher frequency that drops off quickly over distance, through walls, etc. It needs more transmission power for distance.

In our tests, for example, the Wi-Fi 5Ghz band is effective up to 15m line-of-site from one of the world’s fastest Wi-Fi 6E quad-band Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-band Wi-Fi 6E AX 11000 mesh (network review). But the Wi-Fi 6Ghz band is flat out making 6-8 metres. We also had similar results with the excellent TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E AXE5400 Tri-band Mesh router (network review).

TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Archer and Deco range

Deco BE95 Mesh US$1199.99 for a 2-pack

Quad Band 33GBps (BE 33,000)

11,520Mhz 6GHz 1 (can be Wi-Fi backhaul)

11,520 6GHz 2

8,640Mhz 5GHz

1,148Mbps 2.4Ghz

2 x 10GBps WAN/LAN and 2 x 2.5GBps WAN/LAN (Wired FTTP or Ethernet backhaul)

12 Antenna and 16 streams

New Multi-band Wi-Fi and Ethernet backhaul to aggregate backhaul

AI roaming technology – seamless handoff

IoT hub and Matter support and able to add Thread

New Powerline Ethernet over Power Solutions

Indoor and outdoor solutions

Matter approved

Other variants include Deco BE85 (Tri-band, 12-stream BE22000, US$999.99 2-pack) and Deco BE65 (Tri-Band BE11000).

Archer BE900 router US$6999.99

Quad Band 24Gbps (BE24000)

11520Mbps 6Ghz

5760Mbps 5Ghz 1

5760Mbps 5Ghz 2

1367Mbps 2.4Ghz

12 antennae and 16 steams – better 3D coverage (multi-directional)

2 x 10GBps Lan and wan ports, 4 x 2.5Gbps

Easy Mesh compatible (not Deco Mesh)

Other variants include BE805 (Tri-band BE19000), BE800 (Tri-band, BE19,00), BE550 (Tri-band BE9214) and BE230 (Dual-band, BE3600). All are Easy Mesh compatible.

Archer GE800 Tri-band BE19000 Gaming router

2 x 10Gbits ports and two 2.5Gbits ports

Game acceleration functions – gaming traffic, stabilises connections and reduces latency by accelerating game devices, servers and applications, including mobile games.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Range Extenders (Easy Mesh)

RE800BE, a BE19000 tri-band, 19 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, one 10G port and two gigabit ports.

RE550BE is another tri-band, 9214 Mbps, one 2.5G port and two gigabit ports.

TP-Link Omada for Business

Omada EAP780 and Omada EAP770. These have 22 Gbps, tri-band and 11 Gbps, respectively. Suitable for auditoriums, meeting rooms or hotels with numerous devices.