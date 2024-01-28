ASUS Zenbook DUO: Pre-Order Now for the World’s First 14″ Dual-Screen OLED

Today, ASUS announced the availability of the Zenbook DUO in Australia. The ultraportable OLED laptop with two 14-inch 3K 120 Hz OLED touchscreens is available for pre-order via the ASUS e-Shop. It will also be available in stores starting February 14, 2024.

DISPLAY

The premium ASUS Lumina OLED displays ensure vivid, accurate colors and reduced blue light for an immersive viewing experience. Elevate your video conferencing with superior visuals. Engage in natural language interaction, and embrace productivity with advanced features such as text summarization and text-to-image capabilities. Designed to enhance your digital experience across various functionalities, the Zenbook DUO is a versatile tool.

The ASUS Lumina OLED displays offer premium features, including Dolby Vision® certification, Pantone® Validation, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut for vibrant and accurate color reproduction.

The screens are certified for deep black levels and improved motion clarity. TUV Rheinland certification ensures precision, and a reduced 70% of the blue light. Making the Zenbook DUO comfortable for long screen use. The screens automatically adjust brightness and color based on the surroundings. It also supports precise stylus input with an optional ASUS stylus that has 4096 pressure levels.

DESIGN

The device’s design includes a detachable Bluetooth® ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, supporting multiple modes and enhancing portability. The device features AI technology for a responsive and efficient user experience.

The Zenbook DUO’s user-centric design allows for dual-screen, desktop, laptop, and sharing modes, controlled by the intuitive ASUS ScreenXpert software. The laptop’s versatility doesn’t compromise performance, with the latest Intel processors, up to 32 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

In line with ASUS’s commitment to environmental responsibility, the Zenbook DUO is crafted from 90% post-industrial recycled magnesium aluminum alloy. It utilizes a variety of recycled materials and undergoes durability testing according to the US MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring an extended lifespan. The device is fortified with Corning® Gorilla® Glass for added durability. Meeting the rigorous MIL-STD 810H military standard, the laptop enhances reliability and longevity.

AI INTEGRATION

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the ASUS Zenbook DUO ensures seamless content creation. This is achieved with the upgraded graphics, a processor equipped with integrated AI acceleration, and the innovative Windows Copilot feature. The integration of AI technology not only enhances the overall performance but also streamlines the creative process. Which makes content creation a smooth and effortless experience for users

The Zenbook DUO’s Intel Core Ultra processors include Intel’s first integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), enhancing AI experiences, immersive graphics, and high-performance low-power processing. The NPU is designed to offload workloads from the CPU, ensuring efficient multitasking with low-latency AI computing for enhanced productivity, creativity, and entertainment on the device.

The Zenbook DUO supports video calling through the ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, offering features like background blur, eye contact correction, automatic framing, and ASUS 3DNR for an enhanced virtual conference experience. Additionally, ASUS AI Noise Cancellation in the new Zenbook DUO ensures clear communication by reducing background noise for both the microphone and audio, addressing the needs of business travelers and remote employees for efficient and high-quality videoconferencing.

You can now pre-order on the ASUS e-Shop and at JB Hi-Fi starting today and it will be available in Australian retailers from February 14, 2024, at a price of $3,999 AUD.

