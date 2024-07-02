ASUS Unveils New AI-Powered Laptops (computers)

ASUS has unveiled a new range of AI-powered laptops designed for creators, professionals on the go, and gamers. These innovative devices were introduced during the “Always Incredible” virtual event at Computex 2024.

For creators, ASUS introduced three ProArt models: the P16, PX13, and PZ13. These portable studios are equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs. The PZ13, a 13-inch detachable, also features Snapdragon® X Series processors. These devices come with AI-powered apps like StoryCube and MuseTree, designed to streamline the creative process and enhance productivity.

Professionals who need powerful yet portable devices will appreciate the ultrathin Zenbook S 16. This laptop features a Ceraluminum™ lid and an advanced cooling system, despite being only 1.1 cm thick. It houses the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, combining portability and performance in a sleek design.

ASUS is making AI accessible to all with its new Vivobook series. The Vivobook S 15 is the company’s first Copilot+ PC, featuring the AI-enabled Snapdragon X Elite Platform. The 2024 models of the Vivobook S 14 and S 16 also include AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, bringing advanced AI capabilities to everyday users.

Gamers will be excited about the new TUF Gaming A14 and A16 models. These laptops feature AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and a new ultraportable design. They offer enhanced gaming experiences with powerful GPUs and advanced AI features.

With these new devices, ASUS continues to push the boundaries of technology, bringing advanced AI capabilities to a wide range of users.

