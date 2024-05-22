ASUS Vivobook S 15: The Ultimate Next-Gen AI Laptop (computer)

ASUS has unveiled the Vivobook S 15, a groundbreaking addition to the AI PC market, to much anticipation. This device caters to your diverse needs, packed with next-gen AI features that promise to revolutionise work, learning, and play.

ASUS recognises the new Vivobook S 15 as its first Next-gen AI PC. It boasts Windows AI features and an array of exclusive ASUS AI applications. Enhancing both professional and recreational experiences. The inclusion of the Snapdragon® X Elite, touted as the world’s fastest laptop NPU with 45 Neural TOPS, ensures that users have access to the latest Windows AI tools and ASUS-specific AI apps.

Portability is a key highlight of the Vivobook S 15. At just 14.7 mm thin and starting from 1.42 kg, it is incredibly lightweight. The 70 Wh battery offers up to 18 hours of battery life. Making it ideal for long workdays and extended travel. Fast charging and USB-C® Easy Charge technology further enhance its convenience.

Connectivity options on the Vivobook S 15 are extensive. Users will find two full-function USB4® ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI® 2.1 port, a MicroSD card slot, and an audio combo jack. With up to 5.8 Gbps WiFi 7 speeds, staying connected has never been easier.

The audiovisual experience on the Vivobook S 15 is nothing short of impressive. The 15.6″ 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display boasts an 89% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring an immersive viewing experience. The Harmon Kardon Dolby Atmos® audio system delivers superior sound quality, making it perfect for both work and entertainment.

PRE ORDER NOW!

The Vivobook S 15 is available for pre-order starting today, May 22, and it will hit the shelves at leading retailers such as Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Officeworks, and the ASUS E-shop from 18 June. RRP is set at $2,699.

The Vivobook S 15 stands out in the crowded AI device market due to its incredible blend of power, portability, and connectivity. ASUS continues to dominate the AI PC space by delivering devices that are not only technologically advanced but also user-friendly. For those looking to start their AI laptop journey, the Vivobook S 15 represents a smart, forward-thinking choice.

For more information and to pre-order, visit the ASUS e-shop link. Don’t miss out on securing this impressive piece of technology, designed to make your life smarter, faster, and easier.