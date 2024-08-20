Arlo Wins Big at WeMoney People’s Choice Awards (security)

Arlo Technologies has secured a remarkable win at the 2024 WeMoney People’s Choice Awards. Sweeping three major categories: ‘Best for Value’, ‘Best for Quality’, and ‘Overall Satisfaction’ in the home security cameras segment.

WeMoney, a trusted source for Australian consumers, highlights top brands through its annual awards. The winners are chosen based on feedback from real Aussie customers who have purchased and used the products. Arlo’s strong performance across all categories confirms its commitment to delivering value, quality, and satisfaction.

Arlo’s home security cameras stood out for their exceptional value, high-quality build, and overall user satisfaction. The brand’s success in these categories highlights its commitment to innovation and customer-focused design. Arlo’s products are designed to give users peace of mind by safeguarding what they care about most, whether at home or away. This focus on security and ease of use has resonated strongly with Australian consumers, earning Arlo top marks across the board.

Arlo’s impressive performance at the WeMoney People’s Choice Awards underscores the brand’s commitment to quality and value, as recognised by both WeMoney and Australian consumers alike.

