Arlo Wins Award for Innovation of the Year (security AV)

Arlo Wins award for Innovation of the Year. This award is a Gold Stevie Award from The 22nd Annual American Business Awards® highlights Arlo’s commitment to innovation and its excellent ecosystem. With its award-winning hardware, software, and services.

The American Business Awards are the USA’s leading business awards program. They welcome nominations from all organisations operating in the USA, whether public or private, for-profit or non-profit, large or small. This year, over 3,700 nominations from a range of industries competed in various categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide judged these entries to select the Stevie Award winners.

Arlo stood out for its significant business achievements and strong growth in 2023. The company surpassed 2 million paid subscribers, launched innovative new products and services, and received over 25 awards and editorial recognitions from leading organisations.

“Arlo reached major milestones in 2023, earning us this incredible honour of a Gold Stevie Award,” said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo. “This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. We’re grateful for the recognition and will continue to innovate and deliver top-notch products and services to our customers.”

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller highlighted the resilience and growth of the American economy post-COVID-19. She praised the 2024 Stevie winners for their innovation and hard work, contributing to the successful recovery. Winners will be celebrated at an awards banquet in New York on 11 June.

For more details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners, visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Ongoing sale at Arlo: Mum’s Day Gift Guide 2024 with Arlo and JBL (security AV)