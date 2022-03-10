Arlo Ultra 2 4K 3-pack done dirt cheap from 10-27 March

The Alro Ultra 2 4K 3-pack includes three 4K cameras and the Arlo Smart Hub that keeps security camera footage off overloaded home Wi-Fi networks. From 10-27 March, you can pay $999, saving a whopping $450.

CyberShack did an overview of the Arlo Ecosystem, and it covers the Arlo Ultra 2 camera and base station. It is the Rolls Royce of security cameras with superb 4K detail, 180° FOV, full-duplex audio, high-quality day and night colour video.

But the Smart Hub is what makes the difference. It has a longer connection distance than Wi-Fi and keeps bandwidth-hungry 4K video off the overstressed home Wi-Fi network. It also has local storage in case of an internet outage. The hub also supports other Arlo cameras, video doorbells etc.

Details of the Arlo Ultra 2 4K 3-pack 10-27 March special are here. Free freight.