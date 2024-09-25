Arlo Secure 5 Powered by AI (Arlo Intelligence)

Arlo has launched Arlo Secure 5, the next generation of smart home security powered by Arlo Intelligence (AI). This new subscription plan brings a range of advanced, personalised features that enhance the security and control users have over their homes.

AI Technology

At the core of Arlo Secure 5 is proprietary AI technology. It introduces industry-first features like custom detections, vehicle recognition, and person recognition. With this advanced AI, users receive alerts tailored to their specific needs. Whether it’s recognising a family member at the door or identifying a known vehicle in the driveway, Arlo Secure 5 delivers meaningful notifications that help users take swift action.

Matthew McRae, Arlo’s CEO, emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation and security. “Arlo continues to lead the industry with our advanced AI and computer vision capabilities, delivering more peace of mind to Arlo users. Our focus remains on protecting not just homes, but also our customers’ privacy and data,” McRae said.

With Arlo Secure 5 powered by AI, users can train the system to recognise specific objects or changes around their home. The custom detection feature allows users to teach Arlo AI to alert them about what matters most. This could range from knowing when the garage door is left open, to identifying if the dog has jumped on the couch. These personalised alerts provide users with the exact information they need to keep their homes secure.

Subscription

Subscription plans for Arlo Secure 5 start at $7.99 per month. For those seeking even more advanced features, Arlo offers a Plus plan starting at $17.99 per month. This plan includes 30-day cloud storage of video events, personalised zones for custom alerts, and more.

With its enhanced AI and smart detection features, Arlo Secure 5 allows homeowners to take quicker action. Notifications now come with rich information, allowing users to respond without even opening the app.

For those interested in advanced object detection, Arlo Secure 5 can recognise packages, animals, and even known people and vehicles. Backed by Arlo’s cutting-edge AI technology, this service ensures that users stay informed about any potential threats or activities in and around their home.

