Arlo Reduced Pro 5 Security Camera Price (security)

Arlo Technologies has reduced the price of its Pro 5 security camera. In light of the ongoing economic challenges and rising inflation affecting families, Arlo is committed to making home security affordable.

From today, the Pro 5 security camera will cost $279 AUD and $319 NZD. This price cut aims to make the camera accessible to more consumers. Arlo’s goal is to support customers by offering high-quality security solutions at a lower cost during these tough times.

The Pro 5 security camera offers several key features:

Advanced Security: It provides crystal-clear 2K video, colour night vision, and a 160-degree field of view for comprehensive home coverage. Smart Integration: It works seamlessly with major smart home platforms, enabling users to control and monitor their security system remotely. Simple Installation: The wireless design and weather-resistant build make it easy to install and maintain both indoors and outdoors. Reliable Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi support ensures stable and fast connections, reducing the risk of missed alerts and recordings.

Arlo recognises the importance of feeling secure at home, especially during economic uncertainty. By lowering the price of the Pro 5, Arlo aims to ease some of the financial burden on families while ensuring they have access to reliable security solutions.

The Pro 5 security camera is now available at the reduced price on the Arlo website and through authorised retailers. Visit Arlo for more details.

Arlo Wins Award for Innovation of the Year (security AV)