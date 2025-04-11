Smarter Home Protection with Arlo Secure Plans

Arlo Technologies, a leading smart home security brand, believes investing in a seamless and reliable security plan means greater control, superior protection and peace of mind that comes with intelligent, more responsive protection.

Keeping your home safe has never been easier. But are you getting the most out of your cameras? Arlo Secure Plans unlock powerful features for better alerts, advanced AI detection, and more custom control.

How do I know which plan is right for me?

Your ideal plan depends on what you need. The Basic Plan is perfect for essential security. It includes 30-day video history and smart activity zones. Watch, save, and share your videos. You can also choose which areas trigger alerts. This plan suits those who want to review footage and customise motion alerts.

For real-time security, upgrade to the Arlo Secure Plus Plan. It gives you access to smarter alerts powered by AI and tools to act fast when it counts.

With an Arlo Secure Plus Plan, users gain access to:

Advanced AI Detection – Receive smarter, more accurate notifications with AI-powered object detection, distinguishing between people, vehicles, animals, and packages.

– Receive smarter, more accurate notifications with AI-powered object detection, distinguishing between people, vehicles, animals, and packages. Object Detection – Determines if a person, animal, or vehicle is within the scene during a motion event. It help filter and prioritise alerts for the end user.

– Determines if a person, animal, or vehicle is within the scene during a motion event. It help filter and prioritise alerts for the end user. Package Detection –The system sends specific alerts when it detects a package and prompts you to speak with the delivery person or call a friend to secure it.

–The system sends specific alerts when it detects a package and prompts you to speak with the delivery person or call a friend to secure it. Fire Detection – The advanced computer vision model detects flames early and sends a warning before smoke alarms go off.

– The advanced computer vision model detects flames early and sends a warning before smoke alarms go off. Person recognition – The ability to identify specific people through sophisticated facial recognition to determine who triggered a motion event.

– The ability to identify specific people through sophisticated facial recognition to determine who triggered a motion event. Vehicle Recognition – The expansion of Arlo’s recognition engine to identify specific vehicles by name to create alerts per vehicle or for unknown vehicles.

– The expansion of Arlo’s recognition engine to identify specific vehicles by name to create alerts per vehicle or for unknown vehicles. Smoke/CO Alarm Recognition – Our audio AI engine that can detect but also discriminate between a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm to create specific alerts.

Our audio AI engine that can detect but also discriminate between a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm to create specific alerts. Custom detection – Teach your camera to detect specific objects and scenarios and receive specific notifications.

Teach your camera to detect specific objects and scenarios and receive specific notifications. Theft replacement – The Arlo Theft Replacement program allows the original purchasers of certain Arlo devices connected to paid Arlo subscription plans to qualify for replacements in the event that they are stolen.

Investing in a seamless and reliable security plan means greater control, better protection and confidence that comes with smarter, more responsive protection. No matter your security needs, Arlo offers a plan that fits and makes it easy to customise protection to your home.

All new Arlo cameras, video doorbells, floodlights and security systems come with a free 30-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus.

Take control of your home security with features built for smarter protection. Arlo Secure Plans make it easy to customise your setup and feel confident your home is protected.

Learn more at: www.arlo.com/en-au

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au